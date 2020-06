At least one person was injured after a shooting that occurred today at the Galleria Dallas mall in Dallas, United States. The information is from the The Dallas Morning News.

According to the website, the action took place at the Nordstrom brand store. The shooter remains at the scene and authorities are searching for him.

The Cnn also confirmed with the police that the case is still treated as active.

The victim was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital, but police do not know her condition.