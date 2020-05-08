One third of the population of Guayaquil, Ecuador, contracted covid-19

A third of Guayaquil’s 2.7 million inhabitants, the focus of ecuador’s covid-19 epidemic, contracted the new coronavirus, city Mayor Cynthia Viteri said today.

“We conducted a statistical study to find out the situation of covid-19 infections in the city. Based on science, it is claimed that 33% of guayaquil residents were infected,” the mayor, who recently recovered from this disease, wrote on Twitter.

Viteri added that his team’s main concern “is to take care of the 67.3% of the population (in Guayaquil) who have not been infected so that they are not victims of the virus.”

Ecuador is one of the Latin American countries hardest hit by the new coronavirus, with nearly 30,300 cases, including 1,654 deaths. Authorities also report 1,705 likely deaths.

In Guayaquil, the country’s commercial center, about 8,900 infections are recorded, according to national government data.