Home World News International news PAHO says countries 'should have the courage to retreat' to relax quarantine
World NewsInternational news

PAHO says countries ‘should have the courage to retreat’ to relax quarantine

By kenyan

The Director of PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) Carissa Etienne today it sent a stern message to government leaders, especially those who are easing quarantine in their countries.

“If you want to relax preventive measures, you must also have the courage to back down if infections increase,” Etienne said today during a news conference.

Etienne called on governments to adopt “robust surveillance, expanding testing capacity and contact tracking” and be ready “to adjust the course quickly”, depending on the course of the pandemic.

PAHO highlighted the situation in the Americas, which, according to the agency, “registered more cases of covid-19 than any other”. Carissa Etienne, however, said that several Caribbean countries and territories have managed to completely contain the broadcast.

“Complacency is our enemy in the fight against covid-19,” she said. “The reopening is not just the suspension of travel restrictions and orders to stay at home. It requires the implementation of a set of public health measures to track new cases and sufficient capacity to detect and control new outbreaks.”

She also said that governments “should not abandon what works because of fatigue or political pressure”.

Related news

International news

Coronavirus: 14 people test positive after attending drive-thru graduation

kenyan -
A drive-thru high school graduation in the United States resulted in 14 people from Westchester County, New York, infected by the new...
Read more
International news

British church displays picture with black Jesus in action against racism

kenyan -
A British church will display a painting in which Jesus is represented as a black man. The initiative is a form...
Read more
International news

China denies US right to reinstate UN sanctions against Iran

kenyan -
China believes that the United States, which left the nuclear deal with Iran in 2018, no longer has the right to re-impose...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Furious youth storm MP’s event demanding he respects DP Ruto

Angry youth stormed Kesses MP Mishra Kiprop's event on Monday the 29th of June 2020, asking that he respects Deputy President William Ruto. Mishra was...
Read more
EntertainmentChuoyo Protus -

Churchill Show comedian, Kasee, passes on in Kinoo

Comedian at the Churchill Show, James Musyoki Kivindu, alias Kasee, has died. Churchill Show proprietor, Daniel Ndambuki, broke the news with a tweet about the...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Arsenal: Guendouzi talks to interested parties

Mattéo Guendouzi apparently is preparing to leave Arsenal. According to the 'Téléfoot' journalist Julien Maynard, the midfielder is already in contact with Atlético...
Read more
EntertainmentAlfred Kiura -

How I was conned twice while house hunting – Former KTN...

Former KTN actress Ruth Maingi has narrated how she was conned in Nairobi twice as she was house hunting. In a video seen by Kenyannews.co.ke,...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,726FansLike
3,496FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

DPP Haji takes action after DJ Evolve’s heartbreaking story

News Connie Mukenyi -
Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Hajji has swung into action after NTV aired a heartbreaking story on DJ Evolve. The feature, which was...
Read more

Speaker Muturi confirms two MPs have contracted Covid-19

Health Stanley Kasee -
Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has confirmed that two Members of Parliament have been infected with Covid-19. The speaker noted that one of...
Read more

Jalang’o addresses claims that he participated in Andrew Kibe’s exit from...

News Connie Mukenyi -
Celebrated comedian and radio host Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang'o has rubbished claims that he is the reason Radio Africa fired Andrew Kibe from Kiss...
Read more

Uhuru and Sakaja celebrate Badi’s 100 days since Nairobi takeover

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta and counterpart Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja joined General Badi, Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) director, in celebrating 100 days since the General...
Read more

Armed police officers Governor Sonko’s office to evict him

News Stanley Kasee -
A team of 30 police officers invaded Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko’s office in Upper Hill with the intention of evicting him. Confirming the report, the...
Read more

Forget about Ford Kenya leadership, Wangamati tells Wetangula

County news Laiza Maketso -
Bungoma governor Wycliffe Wangamati has told senator Wetangula his removal is a done deal; hence he should forget Ford Kenya leadership. Speaking in Kimilili, the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke