PAHO says countries ‘should have the courage to retreat’ to relax quarantine

The Director of PAHO (Pan American Health Organization) Carissa Etienne today it sent a stern message to government leaders, especially those who are easing quarantine in their countries.

“If you want to relax preventive measures, you must also have the courage to back down if infections increase,” Etienne said today during a news conference.

Etienne called on governments to adopt “robust surveillance, expanding testing capacity and contact tracking” and be ready “to adjust the course quickly”, depending on the course of the pandemic.

PAHO highlighted the situation in the Americas, which, according to the agency, “registered more cases of covid-19 than any other”. Carissa Etienne, however, said that several Caribbean countries and territories have managed to completely contain the broadcast.

“Complacency is our enemy in the fight against covid-19,” she said. “The reopening is not just the suspension of travel restrictions and orders to stay at home. It requires the implementation of a set of public health measures to track new cases and sufficient capacity to detect and control new outbreaks.”

She also said that governments “should not abandon what works because of fatigue or political pressure”.