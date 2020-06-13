Palazzo Ducale reopens and gathers crowd in Venice

A crowd of tourists gathered today in Venice, Italy, for the reopening of Palazzo Ducale and other major museums amid phase 3 of the fight against the new Coronavirus, which allows the resumption of activities in the country.

In all, more than 1,000 reservations were made to visit the site. In addition, hundreds of people organized themselves in huge queues in front of the palace.

Other areas of Venice were also taken over by the public. Most focused mainly on the Rialto bridge and San Marco square.

The historic Caffè Florian was one of the establishments that returned to operation.