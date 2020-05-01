Paraguay no longer has patients in ICU by coronavirus, president says

Asunción, 29 Apr 2020 (AFP) – Paraguay no longer has covid-19 patients in intensive care units, President Mario Abdo Benítez announced at a press conference on Wednesday.

“We can say that today we do not have a single person in intensive care due to the new coronavirus,” Abdo said as he launched a virtual platform in which the population could control the fate of funds to fight the pandemic.

In total, Paraguay has 239 infected and 9 killed by covid-19.

Abdo said the reduction in cases is a direct consequence of the drastic decision taken on March 10 to enact a mandatory quarantine and paralyze non-essential activities three days after the first case was registered in the country, “even before the measures recommended by the World Health Organization.”

“We are well and we will get better,” the country’s president said.

From May 4, Paraguay will adopt the so-called “smart quarantine”, a gradual return to work and leisure activities with measures of social distancing and hygiene.

But the government decided to keep closing borders and implement distance learning until December.

The mandatory quarantine, which will be maintained until next Sunday, only allows you to leave home to go to markets, pharmacies and banks.