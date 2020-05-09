Home World News International news Paraguay's president sees Brazil as 'major threat' due to coronavirus
Paraguay’s president sees Brazil as ‘major threat’ due to coronavirus

By kenyan

Paraguayan President Mario Abdo Benítez said today that Brazil is “a major threat” to his country’s health security due to high levels of contagion from the new coronavirus.

Brazil and Paraguay share 700 kilometers of a border that has been closed since mid-March. Only Paraguayan goods and citizens are allowed to enter the territory of the neighboring country, and a high number of infected people have been reported by local authorities.

“With what Brazil lives today, it doesn’t even cross our minds to open the border. Brazil is perhaps the place where coronavirus has the greatest expansion in the world, and this is a major threat to our country,” the Paraguayan president said during a visit to the department (state) of Misiones.

Abdo Benitez last week ordered military reinforcements on the border with Brazil to prevent the uncontrolled entry of Brazilians or Paraguayan citizens who do not respect the mandatory social isolation protocol for all who enter the country.

With this decision, Abdo Benitez said during the visit that he intends to support “the effort that the Paraguayan people have been making.”

Paraguay took steps to contain the advance of the new coronavirus a few days after the first case was detected in the country on March 7, in a Paraguayan returning from a work trip to Ecuador.

Initial population containment measures were later hardened with a total quarantine and border closure.

The balance, so far, has been positive in relation to neighboring countries such as Brazil: Paraguay registers 563 cases of infection by the new coronavirus and 10 deaths caused by covid-19.

Optimism with economy

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicted a 1% decline in Paraguay’s economy by 2020 and a 4% recovery for 2021. These figures place the country among those least affected by the pandemic in the region.

The Paraguayan government has been defending this situation as a reason to maintain the foundations of its economy and relies on them to ensure post-pandemic recovery as well.

“The expectation, if we re-strengthen a program against cyclical, is that Paraguay is probably the country in the region that will receive the least shocks in gross domestic product (GDP),” said Abdo Benítez.

The Paraguayan president also said that 40% of the country’s productive activities maintained operations during quarantine and that now, in the first phase of the relaxed quarantine that began on Monday, this percentage has risen to 58%.

