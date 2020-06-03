Patients with covid-19 who disrespect quarantine will have homes marked in Bolivia

Authorities in the cities of La Paz and El Alto will mark with signs the homes of covid-19 patients who do not want to be isolated, due to numerous cases of non-compliance with the quarantine, a Bolivian minister announced today.

“We will put a sign in the homes of people who have the coronavirus and do not want to isolate themselves, saying: here is covid-19!” said the Minister of Public Works, Iván Arias, after the repeated cases of people walking the streets without masks or protection, despite being infected.

The last notorious occurrence was that of three patients with covid-19, a couple and their underage daughter, who boarded a subsidized domestic flight from Beni (northeast) to La Paz (west), after going through all the controls and signing a declaration that they did not have the virus.

As a result of the trip, the entire family is hospitalized in a public hospital and the crew of the Bolivian airline BoA aircraft has been placed in preventive quarantine.

Arias’ initiative was approved by the Departmental Emergency Operations Committee, made up of institutions and regional authorities in La Paz and neighboring El Alto.

Arias said a woman who ran away from a routine check-up and went cycling home in El Alto tested positive. A family member living in the same house also tested positive.

“Let’s put a seal with the words ‘covid-19’ in the homes of people who from today, knowing they have covid-19, do not want to voluntarily go to an isolation center or respect isolation at home,” Arias said.

“We can no longer bear that irresponsible people endanger the lives of the population,” the minister added.

The department (state) of La Paz, which includes El Alto, has so far recorded 555 positive cases of covid-19. Worldwide, 10,531 cases were reported, almost 70% in the Santa Cruz region.

La Paz is one of the regions where a flexible quarantine has been in place since Monday, although classes in schools and universities are still suspended.

The operation of restaurants and the performance of cultural shows and sporting events are prohibited.