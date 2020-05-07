Home World News International news Peace "cannot be another victim" of the pandemic in Colombia, says UN
Peace “cannot be another victim” of the pandemic in Colombia, says UN

By kenyan

Peace with the former guerrilla group Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC) “cannot be another victim” of the covid-19 pandemic, warned on Wednesday (6) the special representative of the UN Secretary General in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu.

Amid the economic emergency triggered by the disease, the senior official said it will be a “challenge” to avoid “possible setbacks in what has been achieved so far” in implementing the peace agreement signed in 2016 with what was America’s most powerful guerrilla.

“I recognize the complexity of keeping attention and answering so many questions in the midst of the health emergency, however, I said and Repeat that peace cannot be another victim of this pandemic,” he said in a videoconference.

According to the UN representative, the expansion of the new coronavirus in the country will leave “new weaknesses, inequalities and gaps in social protection.”

However, the peace agreement offers tools “not only to end violence”, but also to “consolidate the full state presence” in this crisis, he added.

Earlier, the representative in Colombia of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Alberto Brunori, warned in the same videoconference about the murder of 23 former FARC fighters this year.

