Peru has daily record of coronavirus cases, and total exceeds 150,000

Peru, the second latin american country with the most infected by covid-19, surpassed 150,000 confirmed cases on Saturday after a record number of more than 7,000 contagion in 24 hours and increased to more than 4,370 deaths from respiratory diseases, President Martín Vizcarra announced.

“More than one million people have been tested (since the first case on March 6), of which 155,671 are positive,” Vizcarra said, giving an assessment of the evolution of the pandemic on the 76th day of mandatory national confinement.

The death toll totaled 4,371 people, representing an increase of 141 deaths in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health said in its daily report on the pandemic.

The result of confirmed cases on Saturday meant an increase of 7,386 infections in 24 hours compared to official figures on Friday, when Peru claimed to be in a brake and stabilization stage of the disease.

“The challenges we have as a country are enormous. We are in the stage of containing the disease, entering the recovery stage and gradually restarting activities as the population can see,” Vizcarra said.

The Peruvian president has linked the highest number of positive cases to the number of disposal tests that Peruvian authorities have conducted in the last week.