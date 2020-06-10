Home World News International news Peru overcomes 200,000 cases of covid-19 with nearly saturated hospitals
World NewsInternational news

Peru overcomes 200,000 cases of covid-19 with nearly saturated hospitals

By kenyan

Peru today surpassed the mark of 200,000 cases of the new Coronavirus, which has caused oxygen shortages for critically ill patients in Lima and threatens to collapse in the capital’s hospital system.

The death toll rose to 5,738, an increase of 167 in the last 24 hours, while the number of deaths totaled 203,736, with 4,040 new cases, according to the most recent report by the Ministry of Health.

Cured patients increased to 3,373 on Tuesday, a total of 92,929 recovered since the first case was reported in March.

With 33 million inhabitants, Peru has been in mandatory national confinement for 12 weeks and now ranks eighth in the world among countries with the most coronavirus cases, with a hospital system on the verge of collapse in Lima.

In the Peruvian Amazon, which was initially the region most affected by the pandemic in the country, coronavirus seems, however, to show signs of starting to give way, according to official figures.

In the forest region of Loreto, the most extensive in Peru and where the source of the Amazon River is located, the number of deaths in the first week of June (13 diaries, on average), fell dramatically, compared to the same period in May (44 diaries), according to the national death record.

“There are fewer deceased than in the previous two months,” Luis Runciman, head of the Loreto Medical College, told Lima’s El Comercio newspaper.

“This is not due to the action of the government, but to which the virus has no one else to infect (in Loreto). The few people left to get infected will do so in the coming weeks,” he added.

Another positive sign is that the authorities have promised that bathers and surfers will be able to return to the beaches alone, despite the maintenance of the quarantine. Surfing is a very popular sport in Peru, which has more than 60,000 practitioners.

In addition, the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, the jewel of tourism in the country, refines the protocols to reopen in July, while professional football plans to resume the tournament – playing exclusively in Lima – from the 31st of this month.

Queues to buy oxygen

But unlike the forest region, the least inhabited area of the country, the new coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the densely populated Lima, with 10 million inhabitants, and in cities on the warm north coast.

In the capital, an acute shortage of medical oxygen persists to treat severe patients of covid-19, and so the resource has been declared as strategic by the government.

“We’ve been here since 9:00 p.m. yesterday, lining up to get oxygen” for a sick relative, Paul González, 32, told AFP.

In Peruvian hospitals, there are 9,903 patients with covid-19, the vast majority in Lima, where one-third of the Peruvian population is concentrated and 70% of those infected. This keeps the capital’s hospitals on the verge of collapse.

“My father is improving little by little, his body is evolving and we hope that he will continue to improve as the days go by,” Denis Luna, 24, whose father has been hospitalized for weeks, told AFP.

The first case was detected in Peru on March 6 and the 100,000 contagion was overcome on May 20. The country is the second in Latin America in cases of coronavirus behind Brazil. In death toll it is the third, after Brazil and Mexico.

With 33 million inhabitants, the country maintains a nightly curfew and closed borders.

The country’s economy, which until February was very dynamic, is semi-paralyzed, but textile business unions have begun to demand an immediate resumption of production and sales. Peruvian GDP shrank by 16% in March and 3.39% in the first quarter of 2020.

Related news

International news

Lawyer criticizes Trump and denies that elderly assaulted by the police is antifa

kenyan -
Kelly Zarcone, lawyer for Martin Gugino, who was shot down by a police officer in protest in the United States, criticized Donald...
Read more
International news

Jihadist attack kills 59 in Nigeria, militiamen and local leader say

kenyan -
Fighters from the West African Islamic State (Iswap) group killed 59 people in an attack on a herding village in northwestern Nigeria,...
Read more
International news

During Floyd’s funeral, thousands take to the streets in France against racism and police violence

kenyan -
Several French cities were the scene of protests against racism and police violence today. The demonstrators performed their acts in honor of...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Don’t celebrate end of pandemic ahead of time, Pope tells faithful

VATICAN CITY, 7 JUN (ANSA) - During the celebration of the Angelus on Sunday (7), Pope Francis urged people not to diminish health security...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Briton rescued after spending six days in well in Bali

Bali, Indonesia, 7 Jun 2020 (AFP) - Briton Jacob Roberts, 29, was rescued in Bali...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Bride and groom celebrate wedding in anti-corruption protest in Philadelphia

Kerry Anne and Michael Gordon turned an anti-riot protest into a wedding party yesterday afternoon...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Minneapolis mayor is expelled from protest by protesters

Minneapolis Democratic Mayor Jacob Frey was expelled from a protest in the city by protesters calling for an end to police brutality. According to...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,708FansLike
3,477FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Kirinyaga MCA shaves head in celebration of Waiguru impeachment

County news Stanley Kasee -
Moments after Kirinyaga County Governor Ann Waiguru was impeached as the county governor, the majority of the ward representatives went into celebrations. However, one MCA...
Read more

Burundi President Pierre Nkurunzinza passes away at 55 years

News Laiza Maketso -
Pierre Nkurunziza, Burundi's Head of State has passed away at the age of 55. Reports indicate President Nkurunziza passed away on June 8 after suffering...
Read more

Redykyulas hints on a comeback to comedy

Entertainment Stanley Kasee -
One of Kenya’s most celebrated comedy shows, Redykyulas, is planning to host a major come-back gig on the Churchill Show. Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie,...
Read more

Sharp rise in COVID cases as 127 more test positive

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The number of COVID cases in Kenya has risen by 127, taking the tally nationally to 2,989 cases. Dr Rashid Aman, Health CAS said that...
Read more

The deals that led to Waiguru’s impeachment

News Tracy Nabwile -
On 9th June, Members of County Assembly impeached Governor Ann Waiguru. The legislators accused her of accenting shady tenders. The MCAs had a special sitting...
Read more

AG Paul Kihara responds to Maraga’s public attacks on President Uhuru...

News Alfred Kiura -
Attorney General Paul Kihara has hit back at Chief Justice David Maraga following his recent public attacks on President Uhuru Kenyatta. While addressing the media...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke