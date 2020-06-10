Peru overcomes 200,000 cases of covid-19 with nearly saturated hospitals

Peru today surpassed the mark of 200,000 cases of the new Coronavirus, which has caused oxygen shortages for critically ill patients in Lima and threatens to collapse in the capital’s hospital system.

The death toll rose to 5,738, an increase of 167 in the last 24 hours, while the number of deaths totaled 203,736, with 4,040 new cases, according to the most recent report by the Ministry of Health.

Cured patients increased to 3,373 on Tuesday, a total of 92,929 recovered since the first case was reported in March.

With 33 million inhabitants, Peru has been in mandatory national confinement for 12 weeks and now ranks eighth in the world among countries with the most coronavirus cases, with a hospital system on the verge of collapse in Lima.

In the Peruvian Amazon, which was initially the region most affected by the pandemic in the country, coronavirus seems, however, to show signs of starting to give way, according to official figures.

In the forest region of Loreto, the most extensive in Peru and where the source of the Amazon River is located, the number of deaths in the first week of June (13 diaries, on average), fell dramatically, compared to the same period in May (44 diaries), according to the national death record.

“There are fewer deceased than in the previous two months,” Luis Runciman, head of the Loreto Medical College, told Lima’s El Comercio newspaper.

“This is not due to the action of the government, but to which the virus has no one else to infect (in Loreto). The few people left to get infected will do so in the coming weeks,” he added.

Another positive sign is that the authorities have promised that bathers and surfers will be able to return to the beaches alone, despite the maintenance of the quarantine. Surfing is a very popular sport in Peru, which has more than 60,000 practitioners.

In addition, the Inca citadel of Machu Picchu, the jewel of tourism in the country, refines the protocols to reopen in July, while professional football plans to resume the tournament – playing exclusively in Lima – from the 31st of this month.

Queues to buy oxygen

But unlike the forest region, the least inhabited area of the country, the new coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on the densely populated Lima, with 10 million inhabitants, and in cities on the warm north coast.

In the capital, an acute shortage of medical oxygen persists to treat severe patients of covid-19, and so the resource has been declared as strategic by the government.

“We’ve been here since 9:00 p.m. yesterday, lining up to get oxygen” for a sick relative, Paul González, 32, told AFP.

In Peruvian hospitals, there are 9,903 patients with covid-19, the vast majority in Lima, where one-third of the Peruvian population is concentrated and 70% of those infected. This keeps the capital’s hospitals on the verge of collapse.

“My father is improving little by little, his body is evolving and we hope that he will continue to improve as the days go by,” Denis Luna, 24, whose father has been hospitalized for weeks, told AFP.

The first case was detected in Peru on March 6 and the 100,000 contagion was overcome on May 20. The country is the second in Latin America in cases of coronavirus behind Brazil. In death toll it is the third, after Brazil and Mexico.

With 33 million inhabitants, the country maintains a nightly curfew and closed borders.

The country’s economy, which until February was very dynamic, is semi-paralyzed, but textile business unions have begun to demand an immediate resumption of production and sales. Peruvian GDP shrank by 16% in March and 3.39% in the first quarter of 2020.