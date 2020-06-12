Peru records daily record of coronavirus deaths

Peru today surpassed the 6,000 killed by the new Coronavirus, with a record of more than 200 deaths in the last 24 hours, the country’s Ministry of Health said.

The official death toll rose to 6,109, an increase of 206 from yesterday, while the infected total 214,788, with 5,965 new cases, according to the ministry’s most recent report.

Peru is the second Latin country in cases of the new coronavirus, behind Brazil, and third in death toll, after Brazil and Mexico. So far, the highest daily death toll in the Andean country of 32 million was 195, recorded on May 27, according to official data.

Among the dead are 221 inmates who have contracted the disease in the country’s overcrowded prisons, said Rafael Castillo, head of the National Penitentiary Institute. In Peruvian hospitals, there are more than 10,000 patients with covid-19, according to the balance sheet, which leaves the national health system on the verge of collapse.

A week ago, a brigade of 85 Cuban doctors arrived in Peru to cooperate in efforts against the disease, the third foreign mission in the Andean country, after missions from Germany and China.

Peru imposed a mandatory lockdown 88 days ago, with a night curfew and closed borders, which did not prevent the spread of the disease. Lima and neighboring Callao concentrate 70% of covid-19 cases, which left thousands of citizens without jobs.