PGR asks Itamaraty to suspend order to leave Venezuelan diplomats

The Attorney General of the Republic, Augusto Aras, recommended yesterday that the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ernesto Araujo, review the order of immediate withdrawal of the venezuelan diplomatic corps in Brazil.

The act, according to Aras, hurts international treaties.

On March 5, Itamaray decided to withdraw four diplomats and 11 officials from brazil’s embassy and consulates in Venezuela. With the decision, published in the Official Gazette, the servers will leave work at the country’s embassy in Caracas and consulates located in the cities of Ciudad Guayana and Santa Elena do Uairena.

The staff of the Venezuelan embassy and consulates in Brazil have been notified by Itamaraty to leave the country until Amannhã.

According to Aras, the decision must be revised, “considering the situation of health services in Venezuela as a result of the covid-19 pandemic and aspects provided for in international treaties and conventions.”

In addition to the diplomatic corps, the measure suggested by the attorney general should reach people who work in the support services, as well as their families.

According to the recommendation, the suspension of the measure should last until the context in which the order of exit was determined is clarified and any risks to its compliance are verified.

Aras says that the time frame and manner of compliance with the determination should consider the humanitarian perspective, the epidemic context and national and international human rights standards.

The text, in addition to highlighting sanitary and medical issues that indicates, for example, the risks of contagion of the new coronavirus due to “displacements that imply permanence in closed places for a long period of time”.