Philippine justice condemns journalist critical of Duterte for defamation

Philippine journalist Maria Ressa was found guilty of cyber-defamation today by a Manila court and could receive a sentence of up to six years in prison, in a trial that press freedom organizations consider an attempt to silence opposition to President Rodrigo Duterte.

The journalist left the courthouse in freedom to await the examination of an appeal.

Maria Ressa, 56, is co-founder of the rappler news site, the target of several judicial investigations after publishing texts critical of Duterte’s administration – particularly regarding his controversial and violent policy of combating drug trafficking.

This former CNN journalist could be sentenced to up to six years in prison, but it is not yet possible to know how long detention she will have to serve if the sentence is upheld.

“We will continue to resist all attacks against press freedom,” she told reporters after the journalist’s verdict.

Maria Ressa was considered one of the personalities of 2018 by time magazine.

“This is an obstacle, but it is not something unexpected. They’re trying to scare us, but don’t be afraid. Because if they don’t exercise their rights, they will lose them,” he added.

“I started my career in 1986 and worked in many countries. I was shot and threatened, but I’ve never experienced this kind of slow-fire death,” he said.

The trial is based on an article written in 2012 about the alleged relationship between a businessman and the president of the Supreme Court at the time.

“It will be next”

The complaint filed by the businessman was rejected in 2017, but the case was then sent to the Prosecutor’s Office, which decided to bring to justice Ressa and former journalist Reynaldo Santos, author of the text.

Santos was also found guilty on Monday and was released on bail.

The trial and conviction are based on a controversial law on cybercrimes, which punishes defamation on the Internet, but also harassment and child pornography. The law entered into force in September 2012, i.e. after the publication of the article in question.

The Attorney General’s Office alleged that the correction of a minor typographical error in 2012 by the Rappler website enabled law enforcement.

“They warned me: shut up, or it will be the next one,” he told AFP before the conviction.

The Duterte government denies a political trial and says authorities merely enforce the law.

Human rights organizations, on the other hand, say that the case and the persecution of Rappler are clearly a situation of harassment.

“Ressa and rappler’s team are targeted because they are critical of the Duterte government,” Amnesty International said.

Human Rights Watch considers that the case “will not only echo in the Philippines, but also in countries that considered the Philippines a favorable place for press freedom.”

The country fell to 136th place (out of a total of 180) in the world press freedom ranking established by the NGO Reporters Without Borders (RSF).

The verdict against Ressa was announced just over a month after the government regulatory agency determined to remove the air from ABS-CBN, the nation’s main broadcaster, after years of duterte’s threats to shut down the network.

Like Rappler, ABS-CBN covered the president’s “war on drugs,” according to which police officers must kill drug traffickers and alleged drug users.

The Philippine drug enforcement agency says police have killed at least 5,600 people suspected of drug trafficking, but several organizations estimate the balance to be three times higher.

Another personality who criticizes Duterte’s anti-drug policy is Senator Leila de Lima, who has been detained for three years for drug trafficking.