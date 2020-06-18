Home World News International news Photographer records abandoned house and finds relics of the last century
Photographer records abandoned house and finds relics of the last century

Photographer Rebecca Brownlie visited an abandoned hut, supposedly built at the beginning of the last century and located near Cookstown in Northern Ireland.

According to the Daily Mail, Brownlie found old books, magazines, newspapers and dusty and scattered photographs that belonged to the last of the three brothers, known only as “Dessie”, who lived in the house.

There was also: a clock with the time pointing to 12:15, a pair of glasses, rusty kettles, the owner’s shoes left by the bed, and a newspaper documenting the sinking of the Titanic in 1912.

According to reports, the last resident, “Dessie,” reportedly moved into a nursing home in 2015, dying two years later. Browlie visited the house in 2018, shortly before it was demolished.

The items rescued by the photographer, who publishes images of abandoned buildings on her “Abandoned NI” website, were displayed at an exhibition at Riddel’s four-storey warehouse in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

