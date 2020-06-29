Home World News International news Pizzeria is closed in the US after 36 kg iguana is found...
Pizzeria is closed in the US after 36 kg iguana is found in the freezer

A 36 kg iguana was found in a freezer at a pizzeria in West Palm Beach, Florida (USA), during a health inspection. Pizza Mambo was forced to close for a day last week, and no representative was reached for comment, the Associated Press website said.

A pizzeria employee told the South Florida Sun Sentinel website that the reptile was given as a gift to the owner for later consumption.

The animal was stored in a separate place from the restaurant’s food and was immediately thrown into the trash after the information by public officials that it was considered a violation.

Another 26 irregularities were recorded, such as the presence of cockroaches and rat feces, poorly sanitized utensils and food with mold.

Iguana meat is considered a delicacy by some consumers.

Non-native iguanas are multiplying so quickly in South Florida that a state wildlife agency has been encouraging people to kill them. These reptiles are not dangerous or aggressive to humans, but they can damage structures like sidewalks and dig long tunnels.

