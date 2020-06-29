Pizzeria is closed in the US after 36 kg iguana is found in the freezer

A 36 kg iguana was found in a freezer at a pizzeria in West Palm Beach, Florida (USA), during a health inspection. Pizza Mambo was forced to close for a day last week, and no representative was reached for comment, the Associated Press website said.

A pizzeria employee told the South Florida Sun Sentinel website that the reptile was given as a gift to the owner for later consumption.

The animal was stored in a separate place from the restaurant’s food and was immediately thrown into the trash after the information by public officials that it was considered a violation.

Another 26 irregularities were recorded, such as the presence of cockroaches and rat feces, poorly sanitized utensils and food with mold.

Iguana meat is considered a delicacy by some consumers.

Non-native iguanas are multiplying so quickly in South Florida that a state wildlife agency has been encouraging people to kill them. These reptiles are not dangerous or aggressive to humans, but they can damage structures like sidewalks and dig long tunnels.