Portugal stabilizes number of cases of the new coronavirus

Portuguese health authorities said on Wednesday that the number of new cases of the new coronavirus remains stable, with 228 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, while they propose to increase the number of beds available in Intensive Care Units (ICU) by up to 400.

According to a balance sheet released today by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), 16 new deaths by Covid-19 were recorded between yesterday and today in the country, in addition to the 228 cases.

To date, the pandemic has left 1,263 victims and 29,660 infected in Portugal, while the rate of contagion increase remains at 0.8%, the same as the previous day.

Faced with the control of the situation, The Minister of Health, Marta Feared, today highlighted the ambition to increase the number of beds available in ICUs, currently far from the European average, as she acknowledged in a speech in Parliament.

“Portugal has always been below and well below the average of intensive care per 100,000 inhabitants,” acknowledged the minister.

She recalled that since 2010 the country has 4.2 beds per 100,000 inhabitants, although the number is “improving” and “was already at 5.66 at the end of December 2019.” Last month, when the state of emergency was still in force in Portugal, the number was 7.39, he added.

“Our goal is to reach the European Union average, which is 11.5 beds per 100,000 inhabitants, and that means, in round numbers, that we will need almost 400 ICU beds,” he added.