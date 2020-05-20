Home World News International news Portugal stabilizes number of cases of the new coronavirus
World NewsInternational news

Portugal stabilizes number of cases of the new coronavirus

By kenyan

Portuguese health authorities said on Wednesday that the number of new cases of the new coronavirus remains stable, with 228 infections recorded in the last 24 hours, while they propose to increase the number of beds available in Intensive Care Units (ICU) by up to 400.

According to a balance sheet released today by the Directorate-General for Health (DGS), 16 new deaths by Covid-19 were recorded between yesterday and today in the country, in addition to the 228 cases.

To date, the pandemic has left 1,263 victims and 29,660 infected in Portugal, while the rate of contagion increase remains at 0.8%, the same as the previous day.

Faced with the control of the situation, The Minister of Health, Marta Feared, today highlighted the ambition to increase the number of beds available in ICUs, currently far from the European average, as she acknowledged in a speech in Parliament.

“Portugal has always been below and well below the average of intensive care per 100,000 inhabitants,” acknowledged the minister.

She recalled that since 2010 the country has 4.2 beds per 100,000 inhabitants, although the number is “improving” and “was already at 5.66 at the end of December 2019.” Last month, when the state of emergency was still in force in Portugal, the number was 7.39, he added.

“Our goal is to reach the European Union average, which is 11.5 beds per 100,000 inhabitants, and that means, in round numbers, that we will need almost 400 ICU beds,” he added.

Previous articleLigue 1-League 2: no agreement but progress on the distribution of TV rights

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

Colombia extends isolation and announces new phase of gradual opening

kenyan -
Colombian President Iván Duque announced that preventive and mandatory isolation in the country will be...
Read more
International news

British supermarkets threaten to boycott Brazil for ‘MP of grilagem’

kenyan -
In an open letter to lawmakers in Brasilia, Tesco, Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Marks & Spencer and...
Read more
International news

EU complains about UK ‘tone’ in trade negotiations

kenyan -
European Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier on Wednesday criticised the "tone" of his British counterpart David Frost...
Read more
15,642FansLike
3,456FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Rolls Royce to lay off 15% of staff amid coronavirus

World News Edwin Ginni -
Aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce is the latest company to feel the adverse effects of the coronavirus pandemic, and now reports indicate that the company is...
Read more

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Renowned secular turned gospel singer Linet Masiro Munyali better known as Size 8 has given two conditions any Gengetone artist must follow if they...
Read more

Brazil now recommends hydroxychloroquine to treat mild cases of coronavirus

World News Edwin Ginni -
Brazil’s health ministry has recommended the use of hydroxychloroquine to treat mild to moderate cases of coronavirus, despite a surge in the number of...
Read more

World Bank to let Kenyan Government Sh106 Billion to boost budget

Business news Stanley Kasee -
The Government of Kenya is set to receive a Sh106 billion loan from the World Bank to boost its budget amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Treasury...
Read more

Pay water bills or risk disconnection – Council of Governors threatens

News Alfred Kiura -
Council of Governors (COG) led by Kakamega County Governor Wycliffe Oparanya has warned Kenyans they risk water disconnection if they do not pay the...
Read more

Government declares Monday a public holiday

News Laiza Maketso -
The Kenyan government has announced Monday, May 25 a public holiday. This declaration will allow Kenyan Muslims to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr. Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'...
Read more

CS Kagwe responds to claims that Wetangula’s brother died of Covid-19 as his brother is quarantined

Health Stanley Kasee -
Reports that the brother to Senator Moses Wetangula and Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi, late Tony Waswa, died of Covid-19 are yet to be confirmed. Health...
Read more

Highest surge in 24 hours as COVID cases in Kenya pass 1000

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Kenya today recorded the highest single-day jump in COVID-19 cases as sixty-six more people tested positive for the virus. The new cases beat the previous...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke