Positive for covid-19 in Italy may be up to 20 times more, study says

The number of positives for the new coronavirus in Italy, which according to official data exceeds 200,000, “is 10 or 20 times higher,” stefano Merler of the Bruno Kessler Foundation explained on Thursday, who, together with the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), prepared the epidemiological document on which the government based its proposal on relaxing confinement from May 4.

“Currently, between 3% and 4% of the population may be infected, that is, 4 million people, so the positives capable of transmitting the infection should be multiplied by 10 or 20. We are talking about much higher numbers,” Merler explained during a weekly iss press conference.

He also indicated that people with coronavirus, but without symptoms, may be between 4% and 7% of the population.

This study helped the government develop a plan to relax confinement that will begin from next Monday with the opening of industrial activities only, so that about 4.5 million people return to work, while the movement of passers-by and the reopening of shops, restaurants and services, such as beauty salons, remain closed.

Due to the considerations of this report, it was ordered that schools be permanently closed until the next school year in September.

According to Merler, with the opening of schools, the “R rate”, an epidemiological term that refers to the number of people a patient infects, would go from the current one, which is less than 1% in all regions, to 1.3%.

“The curve of the Covid-19 epidemic continues to decrease substantially in the number of symptoms and cases in all regions,” explained ISS President Silvio Brusaferro.

However, he warned that it is necessary to know that “we are still in the middle of the epidemic and that the virus is circulating even if cases and patients in intensive care are decreasing.”

He explained that Italy is still “a long way” from so-called “group immunity”, which usually occurs when about 60% of the population is affected.

The ISS also calculated that of the more than 27,000 deaths in the country, “84% had more than two or three diseases.”

He also explained that children under the age of 15 “are 66% less susceptible” to contracting the virus than adults between 15 and 65 years old, while “adults over 65 are 47% more susceptible than people between 15 and 64 years”.