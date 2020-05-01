Home World News International news Positive for covid-19 in Italy may be up to 20 times more,...
World NewsInternational news

Positive for covid-19 in Italy may be up to 20 times more, study says

By kenyan

The number of positives for the new coronavirus in Italy, which according to official data exceeds 200,000, “is 10 or 20 times higher,” stefano Merler of the Bruno Kessler Foundation explained on Thursday, who, together with the Higher Institute of Health (ISS), prepared the epidemiological document on which the government based its proposal on relaxing confinement from May 4.

“Currently, between 3% and 4% of the population may be infected, that is, 4 million people, so the positives capable of transmitting the infection should be multiplied by 10 or 20. We are talking about much higher numbers,” Merler explained during a weekly iss press conference.

He also indicated that people with coronavirus, but without symptoms, may be between 4% and 7% of the population.

This study helped the government develop a plan to relax confinement that will begin from next Monday with the opening of industrial activities only, so that about 4.5 million people return to work, while the movement of passers-by and the reopening of shops, restaurants and services, such as beauty salons, remain closed.

Due to the considerations of this report, it was ordered that schools be permanently closed until the next school year in September.

According to Merler, with the opening of schools, the “R rate”, an epidemiological term that refers to the number of people a patient infects, would go from the current one, which is less than 1% in all regions, to 1.3%.

“The curve of the Covid-19 epidemic continues to decrease substantially in the number of symptoms and cases in all regions,” explained ISS President Silvio Brusaferro.

However, he warned that it is necessary to know that “we are still in the middle of the epidemic and that the virus is circulating even if cases and patients in intensive care are decreasing.”

He explained that Italy is still “a long way” from so-called “group immunity”, which usually occurs when about 60% of the population is affected.

The ISS also calculated that of the more than 27,000 deaths in the country, “84% had more than two or three diseases.”

He also explained that children under the age of 15 “are 66% less susceptible” to contracting the virus than adults between 15 and 65 years old, while “adults over 65 are 47% more susceptible than people between 15 and 64 years”.

Previous articleBetis: Nabil Fekir has no plans to leave this summer
Next articleNY: Man earns R $ 375 mi and does not deliver respirators that promised in tweet

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

NY: Man earns R $ 375 mi and does not deliver respirators that promised in tweet

kenyan -
The New York government took a $69 million default after trusting a man who promised,...
Read more
International news

Peruvians camp in front of consulate in Santiago in search of repatriation

kenyan -
More than 100 Peruvians, including many children, today set up camp in front of their...
Read more
International news

World reaches the 1 million cured mark of covid-19

kenyan -
About a third of the world's population that has been infected by the new coronavirus...
Read more
15,581FansLike
3,453FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Court orders Brookhouse school to cut fees by 50 percent

News Erick Flavour -
The High Court now wants the Brookhouse School to reduce fee payments by fifty percent after a petition that was filed by the parents. Justice...
Read more

Two more succumbs to Covid-19 as cases rise to 396 in Kenya

Health Erick Flavour -
Coronavirus death cases in Kenya today increased to 17 after two more patients succumbed to the deadly virus. The number of positive cases rose to...
Read more

Russia to donate Ksh300 million to combat desert locusts in Kenya

News Erick Flavour -
Russia has donated Ksh300 million to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), to support the country’s response to the invasion by desert locusts. The...
Read more

Gor declared champions as FKF calls off season amid coronavirus

News Edwin Ginni -
Eighteen times Kenyan Premier League (KPL) champions Gor Mahia alias K’Ogalo have been declared champions for the 2019/20 season. The announcement now brings to an...
Read more

My kids were also stigmatized just because I was sick- Covid-19 survivor painful story

Health Stanley Kasee -
Many Covid-19 victims have endured not only a physical battle but also emotional and psychological one as they struggle to overcome the Covid-19 monster. According...
Read more

Arbitrary arrests, rape allegations, haunt Rwanda government amid COVID-19 lockdown

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Allegations of human rights abuse and arbitrary arrests have blighted efforts by the government of Rwanda in fighting the novel coronavirus. A report published by...
Read more

Why Diamond let his baby mama Hamisa Mobetto feature in Alikiba’s hit song

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian Bongo Flavor superstar Diamond Platnumz has revealed that his second baby mama Hamisa Mobetto informed him that his rival Alikiba wanted her to...
Read more

Chungana na wanaume – WCB’s new signee revels Diamond warned her about men

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Wasafi Classic Baby recording label new artist Zuchu has revealed that the label’s C.E.O Diamond Platnumz warned her not to get persuaded by men...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke