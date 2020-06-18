President of Argentina will work from home after increased contagion in the country

The President of Argentina, Alberto Fernández, will work in the official residence from Wednesday and will restrict “to the maximum” contact with other people due to the increase in cases of covid-19 in the country, mainly in the capital and province of Buenos Aires.

The decision to work in the presidential residence, located in the Olivos neighborhood, was made on the recommendation of the director of the Presidential Medical Unit, Federico Saavedra, who in a statement stressed “the increased circulation of the virus.”

“Observing the progression in the number of positive cases registered within the Buenos Aires Metropolitan Area, which shows a significant increase in the circulation of the virus, it is my responsibility to recommend to the president to continue performing his usual tasks in his residence and restricting interpersonal contact as much as possible,” the doctor said.

Saavedra advised adapting “the fulfillment of its functions to preventive and mandatory social distancing standards, as well as complying with personal protection measures” and limiting commuting and meetings.

“I recommend that only face-to-face trips or meetings be considered for matters of vital importance and indeferred and with reduced entourages,” he added.

After a progressive increase in contagion, Argentina has recorded 34,159 cases and 886 deaths from covid-19, and several politicians have already been diagnosed with the disease by Tuesday.

Former Buenos Aires Governor María Eugenia Vidal said she tested positive, possibly after being infected in a meeting with Provincial Deputy Alex Campbell, who was also diagnosed with covid-19 last Monday.

Campbell had attended an event with collaborators of The Mayor of Lomas de Zamora, Martín Insaurralde, who also tested positive for the disease last week.

The case worried the government because Insaurralde was in contact with The Minister of National Development, Daniel Arroyo, who would travel along with the president. Arroyo ended up testing negative, but the alert was maintained around Alberto Fernández.