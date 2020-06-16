Protest by health professionals ends in confrontation in France

An initially peaceful protest ended in a confrontation between police and demonstrators in Paris, France. The demonstrations aimed to charge better working conditions for health professionals in the country.
Videos show the moment politics moves forward to disperse the crowd and is facing tough protesters.
A video shows the moment protesters overturned a car and dumbed it down to try to stop the police advance.
Face to face tendu Rue Fabert. Des manifestants antifascistes renversent un véhicule. #blackbloc #antifa #soignants #16juin pic.twitter.com/Nmz9owXHRs
