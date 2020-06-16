Home World News International news Protest by health professionals ends in confrontation in France
World NewsInternational news

Protest by health professionals ends in confrontation in France

By kenyan

An initially peaceful protest ended in a confrontation between police and demonstrators in Paris, France. The demonstrations aimed to charge better working conditions for health professionals in the country.

Videos show the moment politics moves forward to disperse the crowd and is facing tough protesters.

A video shows the moment protesters overturned a car and dumbed it down to try to stop the police advance.

Related news

International news

Brazil does not adhere to the commitment of 130 countries to fight fake news

kenyan -
The government of Jair Bolsonaro did not join an initiative of countries around the world to establish a commitment not to spread...
Read more
International news

Hungary ends controversial state of emergency for coronavirus

kenyan -
The Hungarian Parliament today approved an end to the controversial state of emergency set up to combat the epidemic of Coronavirus and...
Read more
International news

India and China have first confrontation with dead in 45 years

kenyan -
At least three Indian military personnel have died in a clash with the Chinese army on the disputed border between the two...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Situation in Beijing due to coronavirus is ‘extremely serious’, warns prefecture

Beijing, 16 Jun 2020 (AFP) - The situation of the epidemic in Beijing is "extremely serious," a spokesman for the mayor warned...
Read more
International newskenyan -

USA: during protests and covid-19, support for Trump falls and Biden...

Approval to Donald's government Trump dropped ten percentage points to 39%, according to a Gallup poll released on The 10th. Right now,...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Italy has lowest number of new coronavirus deaths since March 2

Italy recorded today the lowest number of new deaths in the pandemic of the Coronavirus Sars-CoV-2 in 105 days.According to the Civil Defense,...
Read more
International newskenyan -

Trump hydroxychloroquine praise after U.S. regulatory agency revokes use against covid-19

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said today that other countries have provided excellent reports on the efficacy of hydroxychloroquine, complaining...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,708FansLike
3,483FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Statehouse issues new rules after 4 staff test positive for coronavirus

News Connie Mukenyi -
Statehouse has amended its access rules following four staff testing positive for the novel coronavirus. After spokesperson Kanze Dena announced about the infected staff on...
Read more

American missionary facing 16 years jail time for defiling Kenyan orphans

News Connie Mukenyi -
An American missionary Gregory Jones Dow will be facing 16 years imprisonment after courts found him guilty of defiling Kenyan orphans. This was after...
Read more

List of 11 Senators to determine Waiguru’s impeachment case

News Alfred Kiura -
As embattled Kirinyaga County boss Anne Waiguru fights to retain her job after the Kirinyaga County Assembly impeached her, 11 Senators have been named...
Read more

Auma Obama punches Malik Obama to the ground for attacking younger...

News Alfred Kiura -
Malik Obama took to Twitter calling out his brother and former US President Barack Obama as he posted his alleged birth certificate which claimed...
Read more

Kikuyu singer releases new song condemning Uhuru Kenyatta hours after his...

News Alfred Kiura -
Renowned Kikuyu singer Muigai wa Njoroge has released a new song dubbed Ino Migunda (These Lands) which criticizes President Uhuru Kenyatta’s administration. The song was...
Read more

Make-up amidst Covid-19

Lifestyle Pat Kay -
I must say with the current norm of putting on masks, it is quite hard to put on makeup. Makeup is bound to stain...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke