Protester throws alcohol and sets fire to police officer in protest in Mexico

A protester threw and set fire to police officers during violent protests in Guadalajara, in the Mexican state of Jalisco, over the death of a young man who was arrested and later turned up dead.

In the video, the policeman appears on his motorcycle, parked near the Azteca University Center, when he is surprised, from behind, by a protester. The individual throws alcohol, then sets fire to the military and flees. (Watch the video below)

Desperate, the officer immediately gets off the bike and rolls to the ground in an attempt to put out the fire. He is rescued by other police officers and even other protesters. According to local media, the officer had only minor injuries.

Dozens of people took to the streets calling for justice for Giovanni López, 30, who died in early May in the town of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, 40 kilometers from Guadalajara in the west of the country. There were clashes between protesters and police.

The case, denounced by López’s family only this week, had huge repercussions on social networks.

The boy, who worked in construction, was arrested on May 4, allegedly for not wearing a protective mask while walking down the street. A video released on the internet shows that the young man was violently detained in front of family members by dozens of police officers, who took him to a police station.

The family said they had not heard from López until the day after his arrest, when police informed them that he had been transferred in serious condition to the Guadalajara Civil Hospital, where he died on the same day.

According to relatives, when the Forensic Medical Service released the body, it was possible to see that the young man had received several blows and a gunshot wound to the left leg.

Family members reported receiving death threats after demanding clarification and revealed that the mayor of Ixtlahuacán de los Membrillos, Eduardo Cervantes, offered them 200,000 pesos (around 46,000 reais) so that they would not publish the video with images of his arrest. The mayor denies the charge.