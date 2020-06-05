Home World News International news Protesters should consider doing covid test, U.S. official says
A U.S. health official warned today that protests taking place in the country could increase the spread of coronavirus, especially in cities that have struggled to control the epidemic, and that participants in the demonstrations should “seriously consider” being tested.

Large crowds have taken to the streets of dozens of cities since George Floyd was murdered by police officers, taking riots to the streets amid the pandemic.

Protests took place in Minneapolis and Washington, cities that recorded significant numbers of transmission of the virus, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention (CDC), told a congressional committee.

“These individuals who participated in the peaceful protests or who are out of the house protesting, and especially if they were in metropolitan areas that did not control the epidemic […] we want these individuals to seriously consider being evaluated and tested,” Redfield said.

“I do believe that there is a potential for these to be events with a lot of contamination,” he said.

Other health experts and government officials also warned that large street protests could cause a surge in new cases of coronavirus.

Concerns that a second wave could also come along with the Northern Hemisphere’s autumn flu season have raised fears that the country’s national health care system could become overwhelmed.

