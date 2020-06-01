Home World News International news Protests for justice for George Floyd receive support from police
Protests for justice for George Floyd receive support from police

Amid the growing records of strong police repression of the protests for justice to George Floyd, killed last Monday (25) in Minneapolis, united states, some police decided to participate in the demonstrations instead of acting against them.

In Coral Gables, Florida, officers knelt down (photo above) during an act in the city, in solidarity with the struggle of the demonstrators.

A police officer also joined anti-corruption protests in Camden County, New Jersey. “Chef Wysocki at the march today, together with the citizens we serve, to remember and honor George Floyd. #JuntosSomosMaisFortes #CamdenForte,” says the post made by local police on Twitter.

On ABC News, Joseph Wysocki said he never considered not participating in the demonstration. “There is no alternative. We cannot impose our will on the community. It’s the community and the police together, and that’s what we’re doing in Camden,” the officer explained.

Houston, Texas, also recorded police participation in anti-corruption protests. In the photo below, Art Acevedo, the local police chief, appears walking hugs to a protester during a protest for justice to Floyd. Just like the previous ones, the image was also taken yesterday.

Mark Felix/AFP
Image: Mark Felix/AFP

Understand the George Floyd case

Floyd was killed by a police officer last Monday (25), in Minneapolis, the U.S. state of Minnesota. The case was recorded and soon went viral on social networks. In the images, it is possible to see the officer pressing Floyd’s neck with his knee, which says “I can’t breathe” over and over again, until he is unconscious.

His death became the latest symbol of police violence against black citizens and sparked the largest wave of protests in recent years in the United States. Protesters across the country shouted phrases such as “Black Lives Matter” and “I can’t breathe.”

The demonstrations, which demand justice for Floyd and an end to police violence against blacks, entered its sixth day in a row today. About 40 cities have imposed curfews and 15 states, in addition to Washington, D.C., have activated the National Guard to contain acts of violence and vandalism.

There were also peaceful protests in Canada and Europe, in an international extension of outrage.

