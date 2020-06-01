Protests for justice for George Floyd receive support from police

Amid the growing records of strong police repression of the protests for justice to George Floyd, killed last Monday (25) in Minneapolis, united states, some police decided to participate in the demonstrations instead of acting against them.

In Coral Gables, Florida, officers knelt down (photo above) during an act in the city, in solidarity with the struggle of the demonstrators.

A police officer also joined anti-corruption protests in Camden County, New Jersey. “Chef Wysocki at the march today, together with the citizens we serve, to remember and honor George Floyd. #JuntosSomosMaisFortes #CamdenForte,” says the post made by local police on Twitter.

Chief Wysocki on the march today, standing together with the residents we serve to remember and honor George Floyd. #StrongerTogether #CamdenStrong pic.twitter.com/UJAjxXkxrx — Camden County Police (@CamdenCountyPD) May 31, 2020

On ABC News, Joseph Wysocki said he never considered not participating in the demonstration. “There is no alternative. We cannot impose our will on the community. It’s the community and the police together, and that’s what we’re doing in Camden,” the officer explained.

Houston, Texas, also recorded police participation in anti-corruption protests. In the photo below, Art Acevedo, the local police chief, appears walking hugs to a protester during a protest for justice to Floyd. Just like the previous ones, the image was also taken yesterday.