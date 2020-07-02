Protests over singer death end at least 81 deaths in Ethiopia

At least 81 people died during the protests that shook Ethiopia after the death of the popular Oro singer and songwriter Hachalu Hundessa, which occurred last Monday, according to information released today by police in the Oromia region, where the country’s largest ethnic group lives. .

All deaths occurred in the region that includes the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, Oromia Police Commission delegate Ararsa Merdassa told local media.

According to Ararsa, 78 of the victims were civilians and the other three were part of the security forces – seven of those died in Addis Ababa.

Famous for his pro-Oromia political protest songs, Hachalu, 34, was shot dead in the Akaki Kality neighborhood in the southern region of the Ethiopian capital. He was eventually rescued and taken to a hospital, but he could not resist his injuries.

Although the police have opened an investigation and several suspects are in custody, violent protests by supporters of the singer have been repeated in Addis Ababa and other cities in Oromia, where access to the internet has been restricted.

Three artifacts exploded in the capital on Tuesday, but it is not yet known whether they caused an accident. About 30 people were arrested, including the oro opposition leader, Bekele Gerba, and well-known ethnic activist Jawar Mohammed.

The singer’s murder, who had revealed he had been receiving death threats and whose funeral will be held on Thursday, was condemned by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, of the same ethnicity.

Hachalu’s lyrics frequently addressed the rights of oromes and played an important role in the wave of protests that led to Abiy’s rise to power in April 2018.