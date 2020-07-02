Home World News International news Protests over singer death end at least 81 deaths in Ethiopia
World NewsInternational news

Protests over singer death end at least 81 deaths in Ethiopia

By kenyan

At least 81 people died during the protests that shook Ethiopia after the death of the popular Oro singer and songwriter Hachalu Hundessa, which occurred last Monday, according to information released today by police in the Oromia region, where the country’s largest ethnic group lives. .

All deaths occurred in the region that includes the Ethiopian capital, Addis Ababa, Oromia Police Commission delegate Ararsa Merdassa told local media.

According to Ararsa, 78 of the victims were civilians and the other three were part of the security forces – seven of those died in Addis Ababa.

Famous for his pro-Oromia political protest songs, Hachalu, 34, was shot dead in the Akaki Kality neighborhood in the southern region of the Ethiopian capital. He was eventually rescued and taken to a hospital, but he could not resist his injuries.

Although the police have opened an investigation and several suspects are in custody, violent protests by supporters of the singer have been repeated in Addis Ababa and other cities in Oromia, where access to the internet has been restricted.

Three artifacts exploded in the capital on Tuesday, but it is not yet known whether they caused an accident. About 30 people were arrested, including the oro opposition leader, Bekele Gerba, and well-known ethnic activist Jawar Mohammed.

The singer’s murder, who had revealed he had been receiving death threats and whose funeral will be held on Thursday, was condemned by Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, of the same ethnicity.

Hachalu’s lyrics frequently addressed the rights of oromes and played an important role in the wave of protests that led to Abiy’s rise to power in April 2018.

Related news

International news

Trump still believes that coronavirus will ‘disappear’ one day

kenyan -
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, reaffirmed today that he believes that the coronavirus will "disappear" one day.In February, Trump...
Read more
International news

US seizes Chinese products on suspicion of forced labor

kenyan -
US customs authorities today seized a shipment of products made from human hair from China, suspected of being produced by Muslims held...
Read more
International news

The Netherlands: sex workers will avoid kisses and ‘wheezing’

kenyan -
Sex workers in the Netherlands returned to work today after restrictive measures against sex coronavirus, but received the recommendation to avoid kissing...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Furious youth storm MP’s event demanding he respects DP Ruto

Angry youth stormed Kesses MP Mishra Kiprop's event on Monday the 29th of June 2020, asking that he respects Deputy President William Ruto. Mishra was...
Read more
NewsTracy Nabwile -

Ida Odinga clears the air about Raila’s illness

Following a lot of speculation on the health of ODM leader Raila Odinga, his wife Ida Odinga came out to clear the air. The family...
Read more
EntertainmentChuoyo Protus -

Churchill Show comedian, Kasee, passes on in Kinoo

Comedian at the Churchill Show, James Musyoki Kivindu, alias Kasee, has died. Churchill Show proprietor, Daniel Ndambuki, broke the news with a tweet about the...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Your deep pockets and influence will not save you – Kirinyaga...

Kirinyaga County Ward representatives have vowed to impeach their boss Anne Waiguru again days after she won her impeachment case. The MCAs led by the...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,730FansLike
3,496FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Ruto allies change tune, support BBI

Politics Tracy Nabwile -
A few leaders allied to Deputy President William Ruto seem to have changed their minds about the BBI report. They are warming up to the...
Read more

People with blood group A are at a higher risk of...

Health Tracy Nabwile -
New research has shown that people with blood group A are at a higher risk of contracting Covid-19 compared to those of other blood...
Read more

Kenya granted Ksh 5.3 billion by the US to support its...

News Laiza Maketso -
To support its recovery efforts and response to the covid-19 pandemic, the US granted Kenya ksh 5.3 billion. The donation, which was made through the...
Read more

ODM responds after Kenyans called out Raila for not seeking justice...

News Tracy Nabwile -
ODM leader Raila Odinga received a lot of criticism from Kenyans on Twitter after he posted a photo of the late George Floyd. The...
Read more

Millicent Omanga willing to offer Ksh 100K legal fees to woman...

News Laiza Maketso -
Jubilee nominated senator Millicent Omanga said she's willing to give the woman claiming Chief Justice David Maraga sired her child Ksh 100,000. One Mary Kwamboka...
Read more

New BBI report strengthens Ruto’s presidential bid

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto has dropped his earlier opposition of the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) with the new report advocating for an expanded Executive. According...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke