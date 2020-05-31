Home World News International news Quarantined, President of Uruguay announces he is not with covid-19
World NewsInternational news

Quarantined, President of Uruguay announces he is not with covid-19

By kenyan

Quarantined since yesterday, after contacting a member of his government diagnosed with covid-19, the president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, announced today on a social network that he was not infected by the new coronavirus.

“The test was negative. I’m usually aware of things, being in the shoes of the facts. It is the way I understand the function of governing on the front line,” Lacalle Pou wrote. “Just as thousands of Uruguayans have been doing: health, education, police, military, etc. I apologize to the people I had later contact with,” he added.

The Uruguayan president, as well as the Minister of National Defense, Javier García, and the Secretary of the Presidency, Álvaro Delgado, were on Monday (25) with Natalia López, director of the Ministry of Social Development, diagnosed with covid-19. According to the presidency, Natalia knew she had been infected.

The meeting in question focused on the treatment of an outbreak of coronavirus in the Rivera region, on the border with Brazil. Uruguay records 821 cases of covid-19, in addition to 22 deaths, according to a report by Johns Hopkins University. Only 114 people are still ill, 42 of whom are in Rivera.

*With AFP

Previous articleWhere to next? Emotional Betty Kyallo quits K24

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Atlanta announce curfews after protests against police

kenyan -
Los Angeles, Philadelphia and Atlanta are some of the cities in the United States that...
Read more
International news

Trump announces that it will postpone the G7 summit and invite more

kenyan -
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, said saturday that he will postpone the...
Read more
International news

Trump says it will contain looters as protests against racism continue

kenyan -
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, warned that his government will stop violent...
Read more
15,690FansLike
3,462FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Where to next? Emotional Betty Kyallo quits K24

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Barely two years after joining the Mediamax owned TV station K24, celebrated news anchor Betty Kyallo has called it quits. The now-former Upclose with Betty...
Read more

Kenyans demand justice for a badly beaten up man by police

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kenyans have taken to twitter demanding justice for one Samuel Maina after photos of him bleeding circulated the internet. From the picture, he had...
Read more

Agitated family members accuse Ministry of Health officials of ‘rejecting’ Covid-19 body

Health Stanley Kasee -
Agitated family members on Friday evening, May 30 took the body of their kin, who died of Covid-19 to a police station in Kangema. The...
Read more

MET warns Kenyans to expect more rainfall

News Laiza Maketso -
The meteorological department has warned the return of torrential rainfall in the western part of the country starting June. As a result, there's going to...
Read more

Gladys Shollei dares the president to oust her from the National Assembly Committee

News Stanley Kasee -
Uasin Gishu Woman Representative Gladys Shollei has challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to eject her from the National Assembly Committee, saying that the president is...
Read more

Kenya beats UK to top global position

News Connie Mukenyi -
Kenya, through the stewardship of President Uhuru Kenyatta, has triumphed over other countries and managed to scoop herself a leadership position at the Open...
Read more

Don’t pray for me, prayers don’t work – K24 news anchor Eric Njoka says

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
K24 news anchor Eric Njoka has disclosed that he is not okay and will not be for a while urging his fans not to...
Read more

Meet the Kenyan who made White house go on lock down after mobilizing blacks to burn it down

News Connie Mukenyi -
White House was on panic mode after a netizen mobilized blacks in America to burn it down. What strikes many is that it was...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke