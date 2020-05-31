Quarantined, President of Uruguay announces he is not with covid-19

Quarantined since yesterday, after contacting a member of his government diagnosed with covid-19, the president of Uruguay, Luis Lacalle Pou, announced today on a social network that he was not infected by the new coronavirus.

“The test was negative. I’m usually aware of things, being in the shoes of the facts. It is the way I understand the function of governing on the front line,” Lacalle Pou wrote. “Just as thousands of Uruguayans have been doing: health, education, police, military, etc. I apologize to the people I had later contact with,” he added.

Así como lo vienen haciendo miles de uruguayos: el personal de la salud, de la educación, policías, militares, etc.Las disculpas para aquellas personas con las cuales tuve posterior contact. — Luis Lacalle Pou (@LuisLacallePou) May 31, 2020

The Uruguayan president, as well as the Minister of National Defense, Javier García, and the Secretary of the Presidency, Álvaro Delgado, were on Monday (25) with Natalia López, director of the Ministry of Social Development, diagnosed with covid-19. According to the presidency, Natalia knew she had been infected.

The meeting in question focused on the treatment of an outbreak of coronavirus in the Rivera region, on the border with Brazil. Uruguay records 821 cases of covid-19, in addition to 22 deaths, according to a report by Johns Hopkins University. Only 114 people are still ill, 42 of whom are in Rivera.

*With AFP