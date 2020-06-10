Questioned by Brazil, WHO will suggest that countries should also be examined

Under pressure from the U.S. and Brazilian governments, who will suggest that research into how the pandemic response was also involved in an assessment of how each government reacted to the outbreak and the warnings issued by the Health Agency.

On Tuesday, at a ministerial meeting, Brazilian Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo criticized the WHO and indicated that Brazil would defend an investigation into the entity. Hours later, it was president Jair Bolsonaro’s turn to again threaten to withdraw the country from the institution in the face of what he called the behavior of a “political party”.

But the chancellor’s supposed proposal was actually approved weeks ago, within the WHO itself. A resolution tabled by the EU with the support of Itamaraty himself was adopted by consensus in the Health Agency. In it, governments and the institution under their commitment to begin a review process on how the pandemic response had been. There is no deadline for this to happen. But the understanding of most countries is that such an initiative will begin when the outbreak is controlled.

Within who, however, voices are beginning to gain momentum so that the process does not involve only the response of the entity, considered too slow to identify the risks of the virus in China.

The idea is that, when evaluating the crisis, technicians can also establish whether governments listened to the warnings made by the entity and whether, in fact, national authorities were prepared for the outbreak.

Behind the scenes, the goal is clear: to admit the mistakes made in Geneva by the institution. But also make it clear that part of the explanation for the seven million cases is the inadequate responsibility of governments.

The Brazilian case would be one of the most commented internally. On January 30, who declared the global emergency the highest level within international rules. More than a month later, on March 9, the Brazilian president insisted that the issue was “oversized.”

Two days later, who declared the global pandemic. But at that same time, Bolsonaro indicated other flus killed more than covid-19. A week later, Bolsonaro called the subject “hysteria.”

Almost months after the WHO emergency alert on March 24, the Brazilian president insisted on terms such as “fluzinha” and “cooled.” On April 12, he even indicated that the virus was “going away.”

Today, Brazil surpasses the U.S. in counting new cases in the last two weeks. In the last seven days, Brazil also surpasses the Americans in deaths in this period. Within the WHO, the finding is that the country is consolidating itself as the new epicenter of the international crisis.

Preliminary result

In a first audit of WHO work, technicians concluded about a month ago that the agency’s warning system against international outbreaks revealed its limits. But the paper also found that governments will also have to review their structures and how to deal with the agency’s referrals.

In the evaluation of the experts, the WHO cannot be judged without taking into account the rules under which the entity is subject. These rules were created in 2005 and regulate how the agency can act and launch alerts.

According to an initial survey, who actually launched its international emergency on January 30, recommending a broad package of measures. But the response of governments was varied. This, according to the audit, raised questions about whether states consider the emergency declaration to be a sufficient mechanism to get them to act.

One of the recommendations would be the creation of a kind of emergency scale, with different levels. Another suggestion is for the emergency declaration process to be more transparent.

But it is also necessary that people in the different governments that receive the alert be able to be listened to by the rest of the administration.

Slow commitment and reaction from governments

The audit also revealed weak reports by governments, which prevented the WHO from providing a full response. The report also suggests that governments reassess who’s role in recommending travel or its restrictions, as well as measures on ports, airports and borders.

But the audit also points out that when assessing each country’s reports on response measures, many were “unprepared and had difficulty implementing measures in response to covid-19.” The sug grouphelp countries develop response mechanisms.

The slowness of governments was also highlighted by the audit. “The WHO Secretariat’s response to covid-19 was faster than for the Mers or Sars epidemics, but this did not provoke equally swift action by all Member States,” the audit found.

According to the audit, the system needs to be reformed. But governments will also need to rethink their actions.