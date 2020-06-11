Home World News International news 'Rear naked choke' vs Taser: French police accuse government of 'treason' in...
‘Rear naked choke’ vs Taser: French police accuse government of ‘treason’ in proposal to combat violence and racism

French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner’s decision to ban French police officers from using the strangulation technique — popularly called rear naked choke — in suspect-holding operations has created enormous friction with high-ranking officers and police unions. The proposal to replace this method of immobilization with the Taser, an electroshock weapon considered non-lethal, generates even more discord between the category and the government.

Castaner’s promise of “zero tolerance” in relation to cases of racism and abuse by French police officers, following the death of George Floyd in the United States and similar complaints in France, has left police and officers furious. They felt betrayed by Castaner. The minister is accused of tarnishing the credibility of the category and putting the lives of police officers at risk in operations against criminals.

A rare fact in a corporation accustomed to respect for hierarchy and discretion, the state representative officer in Paris, Didier Lallement, and the director of the French National Police, Frédéric Veaux, sent letters of support to the police. “Keep believing in the Republic, don’t lose confidence in you or your bosses. Those who want structural violence in the police lie,” Lallement wrote.

A hardline officer, hastily recruited by the government last year to contain the yellow vest protests after months of gridlock, Lallement is alleged to have adopted a doctrine of violent repression against protesters. Dozens of yellow vests or simple sympathizers were maimed by the excessive use of rubber bullets and tear gas grenades, to the point that the UN advocated an independent investigation into the violent methods of the French police against the social movement.

In his message of solidarity with the police, the director of the National Police said: “In the face of confusion and amalgams fueled by a minority, I share with you a feeling of profound injustice,” Frédéric Veaux wrote. “Our position is not one of denial [de possíveis casos de racismo], (…) but the only thing that counts is to allow you to fulfill your mission in the best conditions,” Frédéric Veaux added.

The Interior Minister’s proposal to replace the choke with the Taser is criticized by police officers. They recall that a still very small contingent of agents received training to use electroshock equipment. Until everyone is trained, they fear being in a fragile situation in the face of a dangerous suspect who offers resistance at the time of detention. On the other hand, a poorly applied “rear naked choke”, as well as a disproportionate ventral decubitus, can cause deaths from asphyxiation.

Police criticize the minister’s decision

In an interview with France Info radio, Officer Aurélie, 30, of the Paris relief and security brigade, said the strangulation technique taught for decades in police academies in France “is very useful for quickly subdueing a dangerous suspect, taking him to the ground and handcuffing him in a few seconds.” “Recently, I had to resort to this method to release a colleague who was being strangled by a suspect,” he says. According to her, the “rear naked choke” compensates for differences in feedback between men and women. “Sometimes we face a person with a much larger physique than ours, with much greater weight. If we can’t act the way we learn at school, we need to offer an alternative,” he argued.

David, a 40-year-old police officer, says he will be forced to comply with the minister’s decision. However, in the face of situations that could endanger the life of the agent, “perhaps the number of arrests will decrease and there will be more bandits on the run.” “You have to make one thing clear: when you’re facing someone who’s dangerous, who’s bigger than you and has a more athletic physique, the only way to master him is with this neck choke technique,” David explains. “If the cop doesn’t have a Taser, how will he do it?” he asks.

David also draws attention to the fact that currently only 15,000 French police and military personnel involved in patrol operations have the Taser to work with. “This represents less than 7% of the police contingent,” he said. “An agent like Aurélie, for example, will have to be trained to use electroshock immobilization equipment,” he said. “And until then, do I do what in the face of a dangerous individual?” asks Aurélie.

Since the French police adopted the Taser in 2006, the number of officers equipped with this so-called non-lethal weapon has beencontinuously. The equipment has been used on 2,350 occasions, which represents an average of six times a day. Last year, a man died from a cardiac arrest in Tarrascon, southern France, after two police officers shot him simultaneously with their respective Tasers.

It is agreed between lawyers and experts that there are problems of racism and abuse of power in the French police. But the phenomenon cannot be generalized to the entire corporation, they warn. Some observers noted that the interior minister made a hasty decision to ban the “rear naked choke.” The most urgent problem is to combat the impunity of police officers implicated in cases of death by abuse of authority or racism. The body called IGPN, “the police police”, which was supposed to authenticate offenders, is accused of hiding the dust under the carpet.

In the face of the crisis, the Interior Minister is receiving until tomorrow all the heads of police unions to try to calm the mood.

