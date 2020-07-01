Restaurant customers fight over social distance in the U.S.

Customers of a restaurant in Arkansas (USA) attacked each other last weekend in a fight caused by social distance amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

A person who had dinner at the place recorded the moment of the confusion that occurred at a steakhouse in Little Rock. According to the newspaper The New York Post, a woman who wore a mask confronted clients who were very close to her, that is, disregarding the distance measures.

Seth Crews, who filmed the fight on his cell phone, told KARK 4 News that he and his brother were having dinner at the restaurant when they heard screams coming from the bar area. “All the restaurant staff were trying to help, they were shocked like all of us,” he said.