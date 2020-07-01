Home World News International news Restaurant customers fight over social distance in the U.S.
World NewsInternational news

Restaurant customers fight over social distance in the U.S.

By kenyan

Customers of a restaurant in Arkansas (USA) attacked each other last weekend in a fight caused by social distance amid the pandemic of the new coronavirus.

A person who had dinner at the place recorded the moment of the confusion that occurred at a steakhouse in Little Rock. According to the newspaper The New York Post, a woman who wore a mask confronted clients who were very close to her, that is, disregarding the distance measures.

Seth Crews, who filmed the fight on his cell phone, told KARK 4 News that he and his brother were having dinner at the restaurant when they heard screams coming from the bar area. “All the restaurant staff were trying to help, they were shocked like all of us,” he said.

According to a police report, a restaurant official said he saw the woman wearing a mask telling two others that they were sitting too close. He also claimed that the woman purposely coughed at other clients.

Cell phone footage shows a woman sitting in the bar area saying to two men “you should be five feet from me” before the fight starts.

According to witnesses and the police report, a man seen in the video wearing a US shirt deliberately approached even more. The woman’s boyfriend who wore the mask apparently hit the man with a bottle before dozens of people got involved in the fight, witnesses said, according to the newspaper.

No one involved in the fight filed a complaint, according to the channel.

The United States has the highest number of cases and deaths from the new coronavirus: there are more than 2.6 million confirmed cases and 127,425 deaths, according to data from John Hopkins University.

