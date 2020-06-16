Home World News International news Situation in Beijing due to coronavirus is 'extremely serious', warns prefecture
Situation in Beijing due to coronavirus is ‘extremely serious’, warns prefecture

Beijing, 16 Jun 2020 (AFP) – The situation of the epidemic in Beijing is “extremely serious,” a spokesman for the mayor warned on Tuesday, after hundreds of people were infected with the Coronavirus since last week in the Chinese capital.

Beijing is “racing against the clock” in the face of the new coronavirus, mayor’s spokesman Xu Hejian told reporters.

The city of 21 million has intensified efforts against covid-19 and currently has the capacity to conduct more than 90,000 diagnostic tests per day.

This epidemic outbreak sparked fears of a “second wave,” and the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it was monitoring the situation in Beijing “very closely” and mentioned the possible deployment of more experts in the coming days.

On Tuesday, Beijing reported 27 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the balance to 106 cases detected in five days.

The outbreak began in the giant wholesale market of Xinfadi, one of the largest in Asia, where the virus was detected last week.

Since then, four other markets in the capital have been closed in whole or in part and about thirty residential areas have been quarantined.

Elementary and first-cycle high school students can resume classes at home.

