Six members of the covid-19 team.

“By security protocols, the campaign team is tested for COVID-19 prior to events,” Tim Murtaugh, the campaign’s communications director, said in a statement. Trump.

“Six members of the advanced team tested positive in hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented,” Murtaugh said, adding that no positive staff for Coronavirus “or anyone in immediate contact” with them will be at the rally or close to attendees.