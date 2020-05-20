South Korea reopens schools under strict health security measures

Seoul, May 20 2020 (AFP) – Hundreds of thousands of South Korean students returned to classes on Wednesday as schools began to reopen after being closed for more than two months following the coronavirus pandemic.

Students lined up for body temperature checks and were given hand wash sanitizers as they entered the school premises, where teachers waited and occasionally waved elbow touches.

“It’s really exciting to meet my friends and teachers in person, but we need to strictly follow disinfection guidelines,” said Oh Chang-hwa, president of the student center at Kyungbock High School in Seoul.

“I’m very worried, but it’s still good to see them again,” Oh told AFP.

South Korea suffered one of the worst initial outbreaks of the new virus and at one point was the second most affected country after mainland China, prompting authorities to postpone the reopening of schools in early March.

But he seems to have controlled the outbreak thanks to an extensive “screening, testing and treatment” program.

About 440,000 senior students who will take the entrance exam in December – a crucial step in an education-obsessed country – are the first to return to school, and other years will take place in stages in the coming weeks.

In schools, students are asked to clean their tables and feel separated according to social distancing guidelines, and some classes even install divisions between tables.

“Concerns about small groups of infection still persist and no one can predict what kind of situation will arise in schools,” said Education Minister Yoo Eun-hae.

The ministry began operating a 24-hour emergency room this week, Yoo said, adding that all schools reporting new infections will be closed immediately.

While seniors must attend school every day, newer students alternate face-to-face and online classes to ensure that school buildings are not overcrowded.

