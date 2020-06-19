South Korean Unification Minister Resigns After Tension with North

South Korean Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul, responsible for North Korea-related affairs, resigned today amid growing tension between the two countries.

President Moon Jae-in “accepted the resignation of Unification Minister Kim Yeon-chul,” said a statement from the Blue House, the headquarters of the South Korean presidency, which did not reveal further details.

Kim resigned on Wednesday (17), a day after the destruction by North Korea of the office of relations between the two countries located on its territory, implying that it “assumes responsibility” for the deterioration of inter-Korean relations.

Since the beginning of June, Pyongyang has multiplied aggressive statements against its neighbor, especially north Korean defectors, who send propaganda pamphlets to the North from the South.

Analysts believe Pyongyang is trying to provoke a crisis to pressure Seoul to get concessions.

The relations office was one of the symbols of the peninsula’s distension.

A day after the destruction, Pyongyang threatened to bolster its military presence in the so-called Demilitarized Zone, which separates the two Koreas.

North-South relations are getting worse since the fiasco of the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump, and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in February 2019 in Hanoi.

The meeting came to an abrupt end after the parties were unable to reach an agreement on Pyongyang’s concessions in exchange for the start of the sanctions.

Kim Yeon-chul, a highly committed university professor and friend of Moon,was appointed to the ministry in March 2019, a few weeks after the Hanoi meeting.

The Korean War (1950-1953) ended with an armistice and not a peace agreement, meaning that the two neighbors remain technically at war.