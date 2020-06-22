Spain decides this week on entry of tourists from outside Europe

Spain will decide this week which tourists from outside Europe will now be able to enter the country, as it has once again welcomed travellers from neighbouring nations in an attempt to resurrect the tourism industry, hit hard by isolation during the new pandemic Coronavirussaid a minister.

The borders between European Union countries were reopened, prompting thousands of French people to Spain on Sunday in search of cheap tobacco and alcohol.

Spain is the second most visited nation in the world, and about one in five of its 80 million annual visitors come from the UK.

Health Minister Salvador Illa told Cadena Ser radio that the government will discuss with EU partners whether it will also receive visitors from outside the continent and added a decision will be made this week.

Potential tourists and the Spanish tourist industry are eagerly awaiting.

“This year it’s not about making money, it’s about losing less,” said Miguel Fluxa, owner of the Iberostar hotel chain, at a press conference on the island of Mallorca.

Majorca was the first Spanish destination to reopen to foreign tourists last week, but Fluxa still believes summer deals will only reach 40% of last year’s rates.

Spanish Foreign Minister Arancha González Laya told Cope radio that the two-week isolation for visitors has been suspended, but that non-Europeans still cannot enter the country, with the exception of Spanish passport holders, health professionals or people in transit.

EU nations will decide whether to open their borders to non-Europeans on the basis of epidemiological criteria, he added.

The Spanish government hopes that the resurgence of visitors will help tourism, which accounts for one in eight jobs and about 12% of the economy, save the summer season.

Spain considered imposing a quarantine on UK travellers, who left the bloc but eventually decided not to do so.

One of the nations hardest hit by coronavirus, the country has recorded 246,272 cases and 28,323 deaths from covid-19.

Illa said that a few minor outbreaks of coronavirus have arisen, but that they are under control. Restrictions on movement were reimposed in three villages in the Region of Aragon, where one of the outbreaks was discovered.