Spain does not record new deaths by covid-19 for the first time in three months

Spain has not recorded new coronavirus deaths in the last 24 hours for the first time since it began counting deaths in early March, a government health spokesman announced today.

“Today we did not receive data on yesterday’s deaths, which is something very, very favorable,” Fernando Simón, director of the emergency center of the Ministry of Health, said at a press conference.

Spain has reported new deaths every day since it detected its first death by covid-19 on March 3. He was a man who had actually died on February 13, but had the disease detected with a retrospective examination.

The country, one of the most affected by the pandemic, totals 27,127 dead and 239,638 reported cases, according to the health ministry’s report on Monday.

Simón said that Spain now “has a very good case detection”, claiming that it takes 48 hours from the moment a person presents the symptoms until the diagnosis of the disease.

“This gives us a very important opportunity when it comes to detecting new cases and possible outbreaks,” Simón said.

Spain has conducted more than 4 million covid-19 diagnostic tests, including virological PCR tests and rapid tests, of which more than half a million were done in the last week, according to the Ministry of Health.

Anyway, Simón urged “caution” to avoid rebounds, warning against large meetings that are not yet allowed, such as a party that gathered thousands of young people on Saturday night in the town of Tomelloso, Castilla-La Mancha (center).

After controlling the epidemic, Spain began a few weeks ago to lift the confinement of its population, in force since March 14, in a gradual process that the government expects to be completed by July 1.

