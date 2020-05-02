Home World News International news Spain has high in new deaths but maintains downward trend in contagions
Spain has high in new deaths but maintains downward trend in contagions

By kenyan

Spain recorded on Friday (1st) high in the number of new deaths by covid-19, accumulating 281, 13 more than in the bulletin presented yesterday by local authorities, while 1,175 cases were counted in the last 24 hours, indicating the maintenance of the downward trend of recent days.

In all, the country accumulates 215,216 records of infections by the new coronavirus and 28,824 deaths. In addition, the number of people who are considered cured rose to 114,678, 2,628 more than the day before, according to today’s balance sheet by the local Ministry of Health.

“We have a favorable tendency regarding the number of deceased. We remain below 300, which is good news compared to the previous days,” epidemyologist Fernando Simón, government spokesman for the pandemic, said at a press conference.

The representative of the local authorities also highlighted the number of hospital discharges, which he said indicates the improvement of the situation in the country. From yesterday to today, the number of patients leaving health units increased by 2.5%.

Madrid, the region most affected by covid-19 in the country, recorded 46 more deaths in friday’s bulletin, the lowest number in the region since March 12.

