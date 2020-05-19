Spain lifts ban on flights from Italy after nearly two months

After almost two months, the Spanish government today repealed a ban on the arrival of flights and boats from Italy. The measure was published in the Official Gazette of the State and maintains only the ban for cruise ships of any nationality.

On March 25, as one of the first measures to combat the spread of the new coronavirus (Sars-CoV-2), the Government of Spain announced the measure – as the Italians were facing the health crisis more intensely.

“Order TMA/330/2020 of 8 April, which had extended the prohibition of the entry of passenger ships from the Italian Republic and cruiseships of any origin to Spanish ports to limit the spread and contagion by Covid-19, as well as its antecedents, in particular Order TMA/286/2020 of March 25,” says a portion of the official text.

A little further down the decision, there is the strengthening of the measure and the maintenance of “prohibitions on entry into Spanish ports of cruise passenger ships from any ports, a restriction that remains”.

Both Italy and Spain have managed to control the level and speed of transmission of the new coronavirus and are reopening in various sectors for the resumption of the “new normality”.