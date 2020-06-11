Home World News International news Statue of Jefferson Davis, Confederate president, is shot down in the U.S.
By kenyan

Protesters toppled a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis yesterday on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The statue in the former capital of the Confederacy was toppled shortly before 11 p.m. local time, media reported.

Richmond police were on the scene and videos on social media showed the monument being towed as a crowd cheered.

The overthrow of the statue comes in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd, after a white police officer knelt over his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25. The case resurrected the issue of police brutality against African Americans.

Actions similar to Confederate symbols occurred throughout the country. Some people say that the tributes inappropriately glorify the people who led a rebellion that sought to defend slavery. Others say its removal amounts to erasing history.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam last week ordered the removal of an iconic statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee, which is four blocks away from where the Davis statue was.

On Monday, a judge issued an injunction preventing authorities from removing the monuments for the next 10 days.

The Confederacy brought together 11 southern states that separated from the United States between 1861 and 1865 because they advocated an economic model based on slavery, contrary to what the northern states advocated. The battle between them gave rise to the American Civil War.

Fighting between north and south left 620,000 soldiers dead, destroying the infrastructure of the south of the country. With the Confederacy defeated, slavery was abolished and the United States was once again one country.

*With ap information

