Statue of Jefferson Davis, Confederate president, is shot down in the U.S.

Protesters toppled a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis yesterday on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Virginia. The statue in the former capital of the Confederacy was toppled shortly before 11 p.m. local time, media reported.

Richmond police were on the scene and videos on social media showed the monument being towed as a crowd cheered.

The overthrow of the statue comes in the wake of protests over the death of George Floyd, after a white police officer knelt over his neck for nearly nine minutes in Minneapolis on May 25. The case resurrected the issue of police brutality against African Americans.