Female-to-wing dancers who became an international meme paid tribute to doctors acting on the front line against coronavirus.

In a video posted on the Twitter account of Benjamin Aidoo, creator of the “coffin dance” and owner of a funeral home in Ghana, the group is dressed in white, wearing masks, and claps for health professionals.

“We want to thank all the doctors in the world. They’re working hard and taking care of everyone. Now remember: stay at home or dance with us,” says Aidoo.