Storm Amanda leaves 22 dead in El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras

Tropical Storm Amanda left 22 dead as it passed through El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras last weekend, according to the latest assessments released today by those countries, which remain on alert for rains caused by Tropical Storm Cristóbal in the Gulf of Mexico.

In El Salvador, the country that most impacted, the death toll rose from 15 to 16, and authorities urged the population to stay in their homes to prevent accidents on flooded roads and exposed to landslides.

Amanda left flooded and destroyed roads, houses destroyed and flooded and power outages and drinking water in all three countries.

In Honduras, the Standing Committee on Contingencies (Copeco) indicated that four people died due to the rains, which also caused landslides and floods in various parts of the country.

In Guatemala, the Disaster Reduction Coordinator maintained the death toll at two dead and two injured by heavy rains.

The warning in northern Central America remains after Tropical Storm Cristóbal, the third cyclone of the Atlantic hurricane season, formed in the Gulf of Mexico, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

