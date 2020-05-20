Home World News International news Strongest cyclone in more than a decade hits India and Bangladesh
World News

Strongest cyclone in more than a decade hits India and Bangladesh

By kenyan

An intense cyclone struck eastern India today with heavy rain, winds and waves as millions of people were evacuated from the region and neighboring Bangladesh, an operation complicated by the new coronavirus pandemic.

Cyclone Amphan had begun advancing on the continent, the Indian Meteorological Department said in a bulletin issued at 3 p.m. local time after gaining strength for days in the Gulf of Bengal, making it one of the strongest storms to hit the region in about a decade.

Officials in the Indian states of Odisha and West Bengal said heavy winds ripped off roofs and trees and warped electricity poles, damaging power supplies in some areas.

In Bangladesh, Disaster Management Minister Enamur Rahman said about 2.4 million people from the most vulnerable districts were sent to more than 15,000 storm shelters.

“It’s being challenging to take people away and keep the (social) distancing. We doubled the number of anticyclone centers to ensure distance and hygiene,” Rahman said.

Bangladeshi officials also said they have transferred hundreds of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar living on a flood-prone Gulf of Bengal island to storm shelters.

Several crops can be damaged and large tracts of fertile land can be devastated, officials said. Farmers are being helped to transfer their production and hundreds of thousands of animals to higher ground.

“Fortunately, the harvest of the rice crop is almost finished. Even so, this (storm) can leave a trail of destruction,” said Mizanur Rahman Khan, a senior official at bangladesh’s Ministry of Agriculture.

An official at India’s Interior Ministry said authorities in Odisha and West Bengal had difficulty welcoming thousands of people withdrawn as shelters were being used as coronavirus quarantine centers.

Additional shelters are being prepared in markets and government buildings taking into account social distancing, and masks are being distributed to villagers.

West Bengal police said some people were unwilling to go to shelters because they feared they were infected with the coronavirus and that many were refusing to abandon their herds.

