Surpassed by Biden in research, Trump reaches the lowest point of approval

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, is at its lowest point of approval, 40%, after protests against racial discrimination and police violence across the country and amid an increase in Covid-19 cases.

Trump currently has 58% disapproval, according to the most recent survey conducted by the Marist Institute for Public Opinion (MIPO) in partnership with national public radio “NPR” and “PBS NewsHour”.

Of this total, 49% corresponds to people who “strongly” disapprove the management of the agent. According to “NPR”, this percentage of disapproval “is a record never seen before for this or any other president in the past”.

The survey, which interviewed 1,640 adults between June 22 and 24, also showed that the Republican politician is behind his rival in the election race. The virtual Democratic candidate for the November presidential election, Joe Biden, opened eight percentage points in the poll.

When asked who they would support if the elections were today, 52% of respondents chose the former vice president, while 44% chose Trump.

In analyzing potential voters by party, 95% of Democrats said they were willing to support Biden, and 91% said the same for Trump.

About 43% of men expressed an intention to support Biden, while 51% said they prefer Trump. The vote is 60% directed at the Democrat, while 35% leans towards the current president.

Until now, Trump has a preference of 51% of the white population. If the variables of race and education are crossed, 60% of whites without a university degree would vote for the Republican, a percentage that drops to 38% in the case of white graduates.

Biden has 91% of the voting intention of the black population and 59% of the Latin community. “NPR” recalled that former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton had 66% of Latinos’ support in 2016.