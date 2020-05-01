Texas and Ohio join several U.S. states and reopen economy

Texas and Ohio advanced on Friday (1st) with a gradual relaxation of restrictions that U.S. states adopted weeks ago to contain the coronavirus pandemic, while Georgia took another step toward a full restart, allowing the activities of all companies.

With White House guidelines for reopening expired on Thursday, half of all U.S. states were moving forward with a series of strategies to allow businesses, from restaurants and retailers to construction and manufacturing, to emerge from a month of dormancy.

In Texas, one of the most populous states in the U.S., all stores, restaurants, theaters and malls can resume activity this Friday, limiting capacity to 25% of its listed occupation, by order of Governor Greg Abbott.

Ohio will begin allowing non-essential surgeries this Friday and then open construction and manufacturing on Monday, in addition to retail stores and many consumer services on May 12, Governor Mike DeWine said earlier this week.

States are feeling enormous pressure to reopen businesses and restore social life, despite the lack of large-scale virus testing and other safeguards required by health experts, as the outbreak appears to have subsided in many parts of the country.

No company is required to reopen and it was unclear how many business owners and their employees would return to work and how many customers would venture back to the shops and restaurants.

U.S. Department of Labor data released Thursday showed that about 30 million Americans have sought unemployment benefits since March 21. The number of unemployed represents more than 18.4% of the working-age population of the U.S., a level not seen since the Great Depression of the 1930s.

