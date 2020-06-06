Total coronavirus deaths worldwide exceeds 395,000

The new coronavirus has caused at least 395,977 worldwide deaths since it emerged last December in China – a balance sheet established by the AFP based on official sources, as of this morning.

Since the pandemic began, more than 6,782,890 people in 196 countries, or territories, have contracted the disease. Of these, at least 2,943,700 have cured of the disease, officials said.

This number of diagnosed positive cases reflects only a part of the total number of infections, due to the different policies adopted by countries to diagnose the disease.

Some test only cases requiring hospitalization, and in many poor countries, testing capacity is limited.

The death toll in the United States reaches 109,143, with 1,897,838 infections. Local authorities report that 491,706 people have been cured.

After the United States, the most affected countries are: United Kingdom, with 40,261 deaths and 283,311 cases; Brazil, with 35,026 deaths (645,771 cases); Italy, with 33,774 deaths (234,531 cases); and France, with 29,111 deaths (190,052 cases).

Mainland China (not counting Hong Kong and Macau), where the epidemic broke out at the end of December, has a total of 83,030 people infected, of whom 4,634 died, and 78,329 have healed. In the last 24 hours, there have been three new cases and zero deaths.

As of Saturday, Europe had totalled 182,708 deaths (2,248,511 cases of contagion); United States and Canada, 116,894 (1,992,165); Latin America and the Caribbean, 62,458 (1,245,077); Asia, 18,636 (652,812); Middle East, 10,248 (458,222); Africa, 4,902 (177,477); and Oceania, 131 (8,632).

This assessment was prepared with data from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO) gathered by afp newsrooms around the world.