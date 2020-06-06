Home World News International news Total coronavirus deaths worldwide exceeds 395,000
World NewsInternational news

Total coronavirus deaths worldwide exceeds 395,000

By kenyan

The new coronavirus has caused at least 395,977 worldwide deaths since it emerged last December in China – a balance sheet established by the AFP based on official sources, as of this morning.

Since the pandemic began, more than 6,782,890 people in 196 countries, or territories, have contracted the disease. Of these, at least 2,943,700 have cured of the disease, officials said.

This number of diagnosed positive cases reflects only a part of the total number of infections, due to the different policies adopted by countries to diagnose the disease.

Some test only cases requiring hospitalization, and in many poor countries, testing capacity is limited.

The death toll in the United States reaches 109,143, with 1,897,838 infections. Local authorities report that 491,706 people have been cured.

After the United States, the most affected countries are: United Kingdom, with 40,261 deaths and 283,311 cases; Brazil, with 35,026 deaths (645,771 cases); Italy, with 33,774 deaths (234,531 cases); and France, with 29,111 deaths (190,052 cases).

Mainland China (not counting Hong Kong and Macau), where the epidemic broke out at the end of December, has a total of 83,030 people infected, of whom 4,634 died, and 78,329 have healed. In the last 24 hours, there have been three new cases and zero deaths.

As of Saturday, Europe had totalled 182,708 deaths (2,248,511 cases of contagion); United States and Canada, 116,894 (1,992,165); Latin America and the Caribbean, 62,458 (1,245,077); Asia, 18,636 (652,812); Middle East, 10,248 (458,222); Africa, 4,902 (177,477); and Oceania, 131 (8,632).

This assessment was prepared with data from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO) gathered by afp newsrooms around the world.

Previous articleDusk to dawn curfew extended by 30 days

RELATED ARTICLES

International news

Who’s departure will isolate Brazil; access to the vaccine and treatment will be impaired

kenyan -
President Jair Bolsonaro's threat to leave who was received in international diplomacy as a deliberate...
Read more
International news

U.S.: Biden says he has minimal delegates for Democratic nomination

kenyan -
Washington, 6 Jun 2020 (AFP) - Joe Biden announced on Friday (5) to have secured the...
Read more
International news

After 11 days, protesters for Floyd still face police violence

kenyan -
Protests in the United States against racism entered their 11th night more peacefully in some...
Read more
15,710FansLike
3,466FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Dusk to dawn curfew extended by 30 days

News Laiza Maketso -
The government has extended the dusk to dawn curfew by a further 30 days. The decision will help contain the increasing number of covid-19...
Read more

France says it has killed al-Qaeda’s North-Africa chief Abdelmalek Droukdel

Africa news Edwin Ginni -
The French government has announced that its army has killed al-Qaeda’s North Africa (AQNA) chief Abdelmalek Droukdel. The French troops reported that they had together...
Read more

Lockdown in Eastleigh, Old Town lifted

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The government has lifted the lockdown that had been in place in Eastleigh and Old Town in Mombasa. In probably the best news of the...
Read more

British Museum criticized for lack of self-awareness in BLM tweet

News Chuoyo Protus -
The British Museum has come under fire for their tweet supporting the Black Lives Matter Movement. Quoting their Director, Hartwig Fischer, the Museum tweeted that...
Read more

Group raises alarm over rise in extra-judicial killings

News Laiza Maketso -
A group working on police reforms has raised the alarm regarding an increase in police brutality and extra-judicial killings. During a presser on Friday evening,...
Read more

Factors that block friendships

Lifestyle Pat Kay -
One of the ubiquitous things that humans happen to have is the longing for a friend. A person who will be there when it's...
Read more

Sweden Epidemiologist admits mistake in handling COVID-19

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The epidemiologist that urged the Swedish government not to impose a lockdown says that he regrets the strategy. As quoted by Bloomberg in a radio...
Read more

Camels in Northeastern Kenya die of mysterious disease

County news Chuoyo Protus -
Camels are dying of a mysterious disease in Northeastern Kenya. According to Anadolu Agency, an African News Agency, area residents stated that they had lost...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke