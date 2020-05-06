Trump admits that more people should die from the resumption of economic activity

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, admitted today that more citizens will die after the resumption of economic activity in the country, but again minimized the threat of coronavirus with face discovered during a visit to a mask factory.

When asked by ABC News if he believes the death toll will increase due to the end of containment measures to revive the economy, the president said, “It’s possible, there will be some.”

And that will happen because people “will not be confined to an apartment, home or wherever they are,” he said Trump at honeywell’s factory in Phoenix, Arizona, which he visited on his first major trip since the beginning of coronavirus quarantine.

The campaign for re-election of Trump in November begins after the massive containment order imposed to try to prevent the spread of the virus, which has killed 70,000 people in the United States, number that will reach 100,000 in June, according to several forecasts.

“We need to open up our country,” said the president at the company’s facilities.

“We cannot keep our economy closed for the next five years,” he said.

“I’m not saying everything is perfect. Will some people be seriously affected? Yes. But we must reopen our country and we must do it soon,” he added.

The White House has been focusing its speech for days on the progressive end of confinement.

If there was a sign of the administration’s willingness to begin a new chapter, Vice President Mike Pence said the covid-19 crisis cell would end its work in the coming weeks.

White House spokeswoman Kayleigh McEnany said, however, that medical experts should remain closely connected to decision-making.

“The president will continue his data-driven work for a secure reopening,” he said.

After suggesting otherwise, Trump, surrounded by workers with masks during the visit to the company in Phoenix, did not use any.

Whether or not to use masks

Just six months before the election, the Republican politician is struggling to change the mood of public opinion and settle his bet that there will be a rapid economic recovery.

But at a time when there is no sign of a pandemic being controlled, his critics accuse him of turning his back on the crisis for political advantages.

Masks, such as the N-95s produced by the Honeywell plant, have become a symbol of divisions in the country over how to manage the pandemic.

Polls show that for Democratic voters, masks are a sign of shared responsibility in society, while Republicans see them as a threat to individual freedom.

Medical experts advising the White House and First Lady Melania Trump promote facial masks as crucial tools to combat the spread of the virus, for which there is still no vaccine.

But the president, in tune with his base of right-wing supporters, has so far used his media presence to underestimate this prevention measure.

“Wearing a mask while I get presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings, queens, I don’t know, I don’t see myself doing that,” he said Trump in April, suggesting that this did not fit the image of a president.

Opposition of ideas

The visit to the factory comes after Vice President Pence caused controversy after entering the reputable Mayo Clinic without wearing a mask, violating establishment rules.

Pence, in a rare event for a member of the government Trump, publicly acknowledged that it was wrong.

“I didn’t think it was necessary, but I should have worn a mask,” he admitted on Sunday.

The White House says that because high-ranking officials and their guests are routinely tested for coronavirus, they don’t need to wear masks.

However, controversy grows and turns into disputes based on completely different ways of looking at the facts for those on the left and right of the political spectrum.

Government supporters Trump they protested —sometimes in ostentatious demonstrations with weapons and military uniforms—without wearing masks, as a sign of political independence.

In cities like Stillwater, Oklahoma, local authorities have abandoned measures to wear face masks after threats of violence.

A common theme of these protests is that the whole pandemic is a “farce”.

Trump, keeping an eye on the polls of voting intention and his Democratic rival Joe Biden six months before the presidential election, walks the tightrope.

If there is a new wave of infections, your chances of re-election may be compromised.

On the other hand, he believes that a rapid economic recovery can give him victory. But to do that, people need to stop fearing the pandemic.