World News

Trump and Bolsonaro discussed joint effort on the use of hydroxychloroquine against coronavirus

By kenyan

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, and President Jair Bolsonaro, discussed a joint research effort on the use of hydroxychloroquine, a malaria drug, as prevention and treatment of the new coronavirus, the White House said today.

Trump and Bolsonaro “expressed their mutual gratitude for the long-standing collaboration on health issues between the two countries,” the White House said, discussing the U.S. shipment of 2 million doses of the controversial drug to Brazil and “a joint research effort to help better assess the safety and efficacy of hydroxychloroquine for the prevention and initial treatment of coronavirus.”

