Home World News International news Trump calls coronavirus "kung-flu" during campaign rally in Tulsa
World NewsInternational news

Trump calls coronavirus “kung-flu” during campaign rally in Tulsa

By kenyan

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, participates in tonight’s first campaign rally in three months in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He used a pejorative term to refer to the Coronavirus, alluding to China, and again called for the reduction of the pace of testing in the country.

“It’s a disease, it undoubtedly has more names than any disease in history,” he said. “I can name ‘kung-flu'[fluis[fluéFlu in English], I can name 19 different versions. Many call it a virus, which it is, many call it the flu. What’s the difference? I think we have 19, 20 different versions of the name.”

At other times, the president referred to the disease as a “Chinese virus” and blamed the Asian country for its spread.

He again called for the pace of testing to slow down, to reduce the number of cases and deaths in the U.S., the country ranked first in the ranking of contamination and deaths so far.

When you test to that extent, you find more people, you find more cases. So I told my people to delay the tests, please. They test and test. We have tests so people don’t know what’s going on,” he said Trump, going against the World Health Organization’s recommendation that countries should test en masse.

Both Trump as most of his supporters in the audience do not wear masks, despite the proximity between people. Trump had warned that he would not use the protection.

More empty than expected, according to the American press, the president called those present at the rally warriors. “You are warriors,” he said. “The silent majority is stronger than ever,” the president said, assuring that he will defeat his Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the November election.

Today, six campaign officials working on preparing the event in Tulsa tested positive for the new coronavirus.

*With AFP

Related news

International news

Trump cites Brazil’s situation in the fight against coronavirus: “they are not well”

kenyan -
The President of the United States, Donald Trump, again mentioned the Brazilian situation in the fight against Coronavirus. During his rally in...
Read more
International news

Latin America exceeds 2 million cases of covid-19

kenyan -
Latin America and the Caribbean on Saturday surpassed two million cases of Coronavirus, more than half of them registered in Brazil, which totals...
Read more
International news

Coronavirus advances non-stop in America, with new outbreaks

kenyan -
The Coronavirus it spreads relentlessly throughout Latin America, with Brazil and Mexico ahead, with new daily records of contagion, while the world...
Read more
NewsLaiza Maketso -

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives Ruto yet another blow

Barely hours after clinching two political bigwigs, President Uhuru Kenyatta has dealt his deputy another blow. The Head of State has shown his support...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Major win for Sonko as Court declares Nairobi Transfer of Functions...

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on the winning side on Thursday 18 June 2020 as the High Court ruled that the Deed of Transfer...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Uhuru reveals his plans for the 2022 elections

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally disclosed his plans regarding the 2022 presidential election putting to rest all the speculations on the matter. According to...
Read more
EntertainmentAlfred Kiura -

I’ve seen light skin get away with murder – Yvonne Okwara...

Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Okwara has come out to disclose how dark-skinned women in the media industry have to struggle and fight for...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,714FansLike
3,488FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Dr.Fernando Wangila, NTSA ICT Director passes on

Technology Laiza Maketso -
Kenya's tech community joins family and friends of Dr. Fernando Wangila to mourn his sudden death. Dr. Wangila, the current National Transport, and Safety Authority...
Read more

This is how Ruto’s Jubilee Asili Center looks like (VIDEO)

News Connie Mukenyi -
Deputy President William Ruto formed his political outfit after some of his allies clashed with the kieleweke team in Jubilee. According to some of...
Read more

Tanzanian singer quits music, claims it’s demonic

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Tanzanian Atlanta-based singer Vanessa Mdee has revealed the real reason she left the music industry after entertaining her fans for close to 13 years. In...
Read more

50, 000 healthcare workers to receive more training on handling Covid-19

Health Stanley Kasee -
At least 50000 healthcare officials dealing with Covid-19 patients will receive training on case management, psychosocial support, and use of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE). The...
Read more

Don’t link my name with Machakos teenage pregnancies – Popular Kamba...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
Popular Kamba singer Katombi has fired back at self-proclaimed moral cop Kenya Film Classification Board boss Ezekiel Mutua after he linked his name and...
Read more

DJ Evolve speaks for the first time since being shot in...

Entertainment Alfred Kiura -
B-club’s in-house DJ Felix Orinda popularly known as DJ Evolve has spoken for the first time since he got shot twice in the neck...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke