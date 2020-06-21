Trump calls coronavirus “kung-flu” during campaign rally in Tulsa

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, participates in tonight’s first campaign rally in three months in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He used a pejorative term to refer to the Coronavirus, alluding to China, and again called for the reduction of the pace of testing in the country.

“It’s a disease, it undoubtedly has more names than any disease in history,” he said. “I can name ‘kung-flu'[fluis[fluéFlu in English], I can name 19 different versions. Many call it a virus, which it is, many call it the flu. What’s the difference? I think we have 19, 20 different versions of the name.”

At other times, the president referred to the disease as a “Chinese virus” and blamed the Asian country for its spread.

He again called for the pace of testing to slow down, to reduce the number of cases and deaths in the U.S., the country ranked first in the ranking of contamination and deaths so far.

When you test to that extent, you find more people, you find more cases. So I told my people to delay the tests, please. They test and test. We have tests so people don’t know what’s going on,” he said Trump, going against the World Health Organization’s recommendation that countries should test en masse.

Both Trump as most of his supporters in the audience do not wear masks, despite the proximity between people. Trump had warned that he would not use the protection.

More empty than expected, according to the American press, the president called those present at the rally warriors. “You are warriors,” he said. “The silent majority is stronger than ever,” the president said, assuring that he will defeat his Democratic opponent Joe Biden in the November election.

Today, six campaign officials working on preparing the event in Tulsa tested positive for the new coronavirus.

