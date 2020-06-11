Trump calls for Americans not to be labeled ‘racist or fanatical’

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, today called, amid a wave of protests against racism and police violence in the country, that protesters do not label all Americans as racist.

“We have to work together to confront bigotry and prejudice wherever they appear, but we will not progress or heal wounds by falsely labeling tens of millions of decent Americans as racists or bigots,” he said during a debate in Dallas, Texas.

The president said Americans are “good, virtuous people.” He also insisted on praising law enforcement, described those who use excessive force — such as Derek Chauvin, responsible for George Floyd’s death two weeks ago — as “bad apples.”

Trump he suggested that his attempts at reconciliation amid protests against racism would be “quick and easy.”

“We have so many different elements of strength in this country, we have that potential, but we stay off the subject and start thinking about things that don’t matter, or don’t matter much,” he said.

The wave of demonstrations has been taking place in the United States for nearly three weeks, since a black man, George Floyd, was asphyxiated by the knee of a white police officer in Minneapolis, Minnesota.