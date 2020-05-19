Home World News International news Trump ceremony refusal to reveal Obama portrait at White House, TV says
Trump ceremony refusal to reveal Obama portrait at White House, TV says

By kenyan

Donald Trump aims to break another tradition that has accompanied the U.S. presidency for decades, according to NBCNews sources. The Republican does not plan to welcome his predecessor, Barack Obama, to the White House for the ceremony to unveil his presidential portrait.

The official portrait gallery of U.S. presidents will inaugurate his painting of Obama soon, but Trump must break a tradition of more than 40 years, and cancel the ceremony, which would normally count on the presence of the portrayed.

Mutual contempt

Still according to NBCNews sources, neither Trump, nor does Obama see advantages in holding the ceremony at this time. The two politicians recently exchanged accusations about the management of the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

Obama defined as “a chaotic disaster” the actions of the administration of Trump during the crisis. In response, the current president retweeted a follower who defined the Democrat as “the most corrupt president in the history of the country.”

Obama did for Bush

In 2012, when i was running for re-election (same situation as Trump this year), Barack Obama hosted predecessor George W. Bush at the presidential residence for the ceremony.

“We may have our differences politically, but the presidency goes beyond that,” he said at the time.

