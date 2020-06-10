Trump focuses on old achievements during meeting with black leaders

President Donald Trump he avoided commenting on police, demonstrations and the death of George Floyd — a black man murdered two weeks ago by a white police officer in Minneapolis — during today’s meeting with black leaders at the White House.

According to U.S. broadcaster CNN, the president focused on his administration’s past achievements, such as security and education.

Trump he said historically black colleges and universities “were treated very, very badly and I treated them very well,” and stated that the black community “is doing very well now.”

He also criticized the media.

Republican political consultant Raynard Jackson accused the press of “putting more poison in the black community than any drug dealer” and “killing more blacks than any white person with a sheet on their face.” The president did not respond directly, but added that “the media is almost 100% negative.”

Even when participants directed the conversation to the black community’s relationship with law enforcement, the president did not comment.