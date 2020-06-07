Trump orders withdrawal of the National Guard from Washington

Washington, 7 Jun 2020 (AFP) – The President of the United States, Donald Trump, ordered on Sunday (7) the withdrawal of the National Guard from Washington, D.C., claiming that the situation is under control, after protests against racism and police brutality.

“I just gave the order for the National Guard to begin the process of withdrawing from Washington, D.C., now that everything is under perfect control,” he tweeted Trump.

“They will return home, but they can return quickly if necessary,” he added.

“There were far fewer protesters than predicted last night (Saturday),” he added.