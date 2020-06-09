Home World News International news Trump says he won't withdraw police funds: '99% are great people'
Trump says he won't withdraw police funds: '99% are great people'

By kenyan

The President of the United States, Donald Trump, today promised to keep transfers of funds to police departments in the country, amid growing calls for budget cuts, as protesters call for an end to police violence following the death of George Floyd in custody in Minneapolis last month.

“There will be no cuts, there will be no dismantling in our police, ” said Trump to a table composed of local, state and federal law enforcement officials in the White House. “We want to make sure we don’t have bad agents there, but 99% of them are great people and do memorable jobs.”

The fury of protesters after the death of Floyd, 46, on May 25 is paving the way for a movement that wants to turn the case into a turning point in race relations within the police, with some of the protesters and Liberal Democrats calling for cuts in police budgets. But some moderate Democrats have distanced themselves from the proposal, including virtual Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey was booed by protesters over the weekend after saying he opposed demands for cuts to the city’s police department.

In a statement at the White House earlier on Monday, press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said that Trump “is horrified by calls for cuts in police funding.” She noted that the president evaluates several proposals, but did not specify what measures are being considered.

